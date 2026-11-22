Jonathan Huberdeau scored his first AHL goal and added an assist as the Calgary Wranglers beat the Laval Rocket 4-2 on Saturday at Place Bell. The win improved Calgary to 11-8-1.

Jonathan Huberdeau scored his first American Hockey League goal and added an assist as the Calgary Wranglers defeated the Laval Rocket 4-2 on Saturday at Place Bell in Laval.

The win improved the Wranglers' season record to 11 wins, 8 losses and 1 tie. Huberdeau's milestone goal came with just 3 minutes and 47 seconds remaining in the third period. It capped a dramatic comeback for Calgary, which had trailed 2-1 after two periods. His family was in the stands to witness the achievement, and the crowd at Place Bell erupted in a massive roar when he scored.

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Rory Kerins Opens Scoring For Calgary Wranglers

Rory Kerins opened the scoring for the Wranglers at 16 minutes and 54 seconds into the first period, assisted by William Stromgren and Huberdeau. That gave Calgary an early 1-0 advantage. Laval responded in the second period. Tyler Thorpe tied the game 1-1 with 2 minutes and 19 seconds remaining in the middle frame.

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Alex Belzile then scored a power-play goal to put the Rocket ahead 2-1, a lead they carried into the second intermission. In the third period, Luke Philp tied the match slightly more than five minutes in, setting the stage for Huberdeau's historic moment. Huberdeau's goal was assisted by linemates William Stromgren and Rory Kerins. The Wranglers then took control of the game.

Ben Jones sealed the victory with an empty-net goal to complete the 4-2 final score. The win spoiled Laval's home advantage and boosted Calgary's confidence heading into the remainder of the season. Goaltender Kiril Zarubin was instrumental in the victory, stopping 19 shots to secure the win for the Calgary Wranglers. The team's ability to come back from a 2-1 deficit demonstrated resilience and tactical discipline.

Huberdeau Expected To Rejoin Flames Organization Soon

The Wranglers are scheduled to meet the Laval Rocket again on Sunday in Montreal at the Bell Centre. The upcoming match will serve as a critical test for both teams as they navigate the competitive landscape of the AHL playoffs race. Huberdeau is expected to rejoin the Calgary Flames organization following a two-game conditioning stint with the Wranglers. The move was designed to restore his game sharpness after time away from top-level competition.

His goal and assist in Saturday's game showed he is regaining his rhythm. The Wranglers' ability to integrate players like Huberdeau while maintaining a strong win-loss record highlights the depth and versatility of the organization. The successful conditioning of Huberdeau signals a positive outlook for the Calgary Flames' forward lineup in the near future.