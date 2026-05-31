Jonas Vingegaard Wins Giro d'Italia, Completes Grand Tour Triple

Jonas Vingegaard becomes eighth rider to win all three Grand Tours, securing Giro d'Italia with a commanding margin.

Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark has etched his name into cycling history by winning the Giro d'Italia, becoming only the eighth rider ever to conquer all three of cycling's Grand Tour s.

The 29-year-old Visma-Lease a Bike leader crossed the finish line in Rome on Sunday, adding this prestigious Italian victory to his previous triumphs at the Vuelta a Espana in 2023 and back-to-back Tour de France titles in 2022 and 2023. Vingegaard's overall winning margin was a staggering five minutes and 33 seconds over Austria's Felix Gall from Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale, with Australia's Jai Hindley of Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe finishing third, a further 63 seconds adrift.

The three-week race concluded with a largely ceremonial stage that ended in a thrilling bunch sprint near the iconic Colosseum. Italian sprinter Jonathan Milan of Lidl-Trek showcased his immense power, launching an unstoppable acceleration to win the stage by a bike length over compatriot Giovanni Lonardi (Team Polti Kometa) and France's Paul Penhoet (Groupama-FDJ).

For Milan, it was another highlight in a season that already saw him win two stages earlier in the race, cementing his reputation as one of the fastest men in the peloton. Vingegaard entered the Giro as the overwhelming favorite, given his status as the world's second-best all-round road cyclist behind the legendary Tadej Pogacar, who has won four Tours de France.

The Dane's preparation was closely scrutinized after a harrowing high-speed crash in April 2024 during the Itzulia Basque Country race, which left him with a collapsed lung, broken collarbone, and multiple broken ribs. Many questioned whether he could regain his top form in time for the Giro, but Vingegaard's recovery and performance have been nothing short of remarkable.

His victory margin of over five minutes underscored his dominance, despite the absence of Pogacar, who chose to skip this edition to focus on the Tour de France. The race was effectively decided in the high mountains of the Italian Alps and Dolomites, where Vingegaard's climbing prowess allowed him to methodically attack his rivals.

On stages such as the legendary Mortirolo and the steep slopes of the Stelvio Pass, Vingegaard would wait until approximately 10 kilometers from the summit, then surge with an explosive tempo that no one else could follow. His ability to sustain power on long ascents and his tactical racing acumen left his competitors scrambling, often losing minutes in a single day. The final standings reflect Vingegaard's superiority, with Gall and Hindley rounding out the podium.

Gall, a strong all-rounder for the French team Decathlon-AG2R, rode a consistent race but could never match Vingegaard's accelerations. Hindley, the 2022 Giro winner, showed his class in the third week but lacked the race-winning edge of the Dane. Further down the classification, young talents like Afonso Eulalio of Bahrain Victorious finished sixth, while Italian hopeful Davide Piganzoli of Visma-Lease a Bike took eighth, providing a bright future for the sport.

Vingegaard's victory also highlights the depth of his Visma-Lease a Bike team, which controlled the peloton with precision throughout the race, protecting their leader on flat stages and setting a fierce pace in the mountains. As Vingegaard kissed the sticker of his young family on his handlebars after crossing each finish line, the cycling world witnessed a champion who has overcome immense adversity.

His achievement joins the elite list of riders who have won all three Grand Tours, alongside legends such as Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault, and Alberto Contador. The Giro d'Italia 2024 will be remembered as the race where Jonas Vingegaard completed his Grand Tour collection, proving that resilience and determination can triumph over even the most daunting challenges





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