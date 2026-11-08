Jon Rahm Wins Abu Dhabi Championship to Launch Return to European Tour

Jon Rahm claims his first European Tour title in four years at the Abu Dhabi Championship, finishing two strokes ahead of Rory McIlroy and Tyrrell Hatton in a decisive victory at Yas Links.

Jon Rahm secured his first European Tour victory in four years by winning the Abu Dhabi Championship on Sunday at Yas Links. The Spanish golfer finished the tournament at 23-under par, holding a two-stroke lead over Tyrrell Hatton and a four-stroke margin over Rory McIlroy. This win marks a significant milestone in Rahm's professional career as he transitions back to established tours following the collapse of LIV Golf.

Rahm Wins Abu Dhabi Championship

Rahm shot a final-round 5-under 67 to close out the week at Yas Links. He finished two shots ahead of Tyrrell Hatton, who carded a 68, and four shots clear of Rory McIlroy, who finished with a 69. The victory serves as a successful debut for Rahm after a seven-week hiatus from competitive play. During this break, his wife gave birth to their second daughter, making them their fourth child together.

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Final Round Drama at Yas Links

The final round featured intense competition among the leading players on the back nine. Early in the day, Rahm, McIlroy, Hatton, and Francesco Laporta were tied for the lead at 20-under par. Rahm broke away from the pack by scoring three birdies in a five-hole span starting at the 11th hole. McIlroy started strongly with a birdie and an eagle on his first two holes but faltered with a bogey at the 15th. Laporta's challenge ended abruptly with a triple-bogey at the 13th hole, while Hatton played a clean round but could not generate enough birdies to catch Rahm.

Strategic Decisions and LIV Golf Exit

Rahm's victory coincides with his departure from LIV Golf, a move that requires him to forfeit millions of dollars in promised earnings. The LIV Golf circuit announced plans to wind down its operations during the same week. Rahm had previously won the World Tour Championship in November 2022 and captured the Masters green jacket shortly after, holding the world No. 1 ranking before his controversial switch. His iron play during this tournament suggests a return to his peak performance levels from the 2021 to 2023 period.

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McIlroy Leads Race to Dubai Charge

Rory McIlroy's third-place finish significantly improved his standing in the season-long Race to Dubai standings. The world No. 2 golfer moved past Patrick Reed to take second place, trailing only Eugenio Chacarra. Chacarra, a 26-year-old Spaniard in his first full season, finished tied for 22nd. With one event remaining, the World Tour Championship in Dubai starting Thursday, there are 2,000 points available for the winner. McIlroy is approximately 500 points behind Chacarra and aims to match Colin Montgomerie's record of eight Race to Dubai titles.

Next Steps for European Tour Stars

The results at Yas Links signal a potential shift in the European Tour landscape as former LIV players return to their roots. The tournament's conclusion sets the stage for the season-ending World Tour Championship in Dubai. McIlroy expressed satisfaction with his performance despite the missed win, noting that he had opportunities throughout the week. He remains optimistic about his chances in the final event, where the point distribution will determine the year-end champion. Rahm leaves Abu Dhabi with momentum and a prestigious title as he re-establishes himself on the global stage.