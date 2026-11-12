Joly Meets Stakeholders Over Brampton Plant Sale; Ford Opposes Chinese EV Kits

Industry Minister Joly holds four-way talks on the Brampton plant sale to Roshel as tensions rise with Unifor and Ford warns against using the facility for Chinese EV assembly.

TORONTO - Industry Minister Mélanie Joly is set to hold a critical four-way meeting today in Toronto with automaker Stellantis, Unifor union representatives, and officials from the Ontario government.

The high-stakes discussions occur just days after Stellantis announced the sale of its Brampton assembly plant to Canadian armoured vehicle manufacturer Roshel for an undisclosed sum. The Canadian federal government's role in the transaction has drawn sharp scrutiny, with sources indicating that Ottawa was aware of the sale and chose not to intervene.

Also read Stellantis signs deal to sell idle Brampton plant to Roshel as Carney and Joly criticize sale

Volpe Condemns Stellantis Roshel Deal

Transportation Minister Omar Volpe condemned the agreement, calling it a terrible deal and stating that the government will be forced to respond to the situation following the announcement. Stellantis Canada president and CEO Trevor Longley has been at the center of the controversy, having signed a memorandum of understanding with Roshel to facilitate the transfer of the facility.

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This development followed the breakdown of collective bargaining negotiations between Stellantis and Unifor in September 2026, which occurred shortly after the initial sale agreement was targeted. Unifor national president Lana Payne has strongly criticized the move, describing the sale as the worst-case scenario for the workforce involved at the historic plant. Payne accused Stellantis of betraying its members through what she characterized as an underhanded deal designed to allow the automaker to walk away from its commitments to the workers.

Joly's office has officially denied reports suggesting the minister was personally involved in the negotiations that led to the final deal, asserting that she never met with Roshel representatives. The human toll of the plant's decline has been significant, with more than 2,000 workers having been laid off since the facility was first idled back in 2023.

Ford Opposes Chinese EV Assembly Plans

Complicating matters further, Ford has sent a letter to Prime Minister Mark Carney urging that Chinese-made electric vehicle kits must not be assembled at the former Stellantis site. Industry analysts suggest that the government will have to respond to this complex situation as political and labor pressures mount regarding the future of the Brampton location.

The meeting aims to address the immediate fallout from the sale while navigating the broader geopolitical and economic implications of the facility's new ownership and potential future uses.