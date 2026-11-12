Joly to hold four-way meeting on Stellantis Brampton plant sale

Industry Minister Melanie Joly meets with Stellantis, Unifor and Ontario officials in Toronto after the automaker agreed to sell its Brampton assembly plant to Roshel. Sources say the federal government knew of the sale but did not stand in the way.

Industry Minister Melanie Joly is set to hold a four-way meeting today in Toronto with automaker Stellantis, the union representing its more than 9,000 Canadian workers, and representatives of the Ontario government.

Stellantis Sells Brampton Plant To Roshel

The talks come days after Stellantis announced it was selling its Brampton, Ontario assembly plant to Canadian armoured vehicle manufacturer Roshel for an undisclosed amount. Sources say the federal government knew about the Stellantis sale but did not stand in the way. Joly's office denied reports late Wednesday that she was involved in negotiations that led to the deal, saying the minister never met with Roshel. Collective bargaining negotiations between Stellantis and Unifor broke down in September.

Also read Stellantis signs deal to sell idle Brampton plant to Roshel as Carney and Joly criticize sale

The collapse followed the automaker signing a memorandum of understanding with Roshel to target a sale of the Brampton facility. Unifor National President Lana Payne has called the sale a worst-case scenario. She said Stellantis betrayed our members with an underhanded deal to sell the plant and walk away from its commitments to these workers. The Brampton plant is a key piece of Canada's auto manufacturing footprint.

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Its sale to Roshel, an armoured vehicle manufacturer, would shift the site away from the mass-market vehicle production that has long defined it. Ontario Premier Doug Ford has said Chinese electric vehicle kits must not be assembled at the Brampton plant. He made the comment directly to Prime Minister Mark Carney, according to the source text. The federal role in the private sale has drawn scrutiny.

Critics Call Sale Terrible Deal

Analysts say the government will have to respond to the deal, while critics such as former cabinet minister Joe Volpe have described it as a terrible deal. Payne and Stellantis Canada president and CEO Trevor Longley previously exchanged a negotiation binder to mark the opening of bargaining in Toronto on Tuesday, September 1, 2026. That image, captured by The Canadian Press, marked a hopeful start before talks broke down. Now Joly is bringing all sides back to the table.

The meeting includes Stellantis, Unifor and Ontario government representatives, with the future of the Brampton plant and its workers at the centre of the discussion. More than 9,000 Unifor members at Stellantis in Canada are affected by the dispute. The union has framed the sale as a breach of commitments made to those workers. The federal government's knowledge of the sale, and its decision not to block it, is likely to be a focus of the meeting.

Key Questions Face Four-Way Meeting

Joly's office has stressed that she was not part of the negotiations with Roshel. Roshel has not disclosed the purchase price for the Brampton site. The company makes armoured vehicles, a different segment from the passenger vehicle assembly that the plant has historically handled. As the four-way meeting gets underway, the key questions are whether the sale can be stopped or reshaped, and what guarantees workers will receive.

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Payne has been blunt in her criticism, while Stellantis has pressed ahead with the Roshel agreement. The September breakdown in bargaining remains unresolved. Joly's Toronto meeting is the first high-level attempt to bring the company, the union and the province together since the sale was announced. Federal officials have not said what outcome they expect.

The meeting is closed to the public, and no details about its agenda have been released beyond the list of participants. For the more than 9,000 workers represented by Unifor, the Brampton plant's fate is the central concern. The union wants Stellantis to honour what it calls its commitments to those workers. The sale to Roshel has also raised questions about the broader direction of Canada's auto sector.

Pressure Mounts On Government Role

Politicians at both the provincial and federal levels are now under pressure to explain what role, if any, government should play in such private transactions. Joly's meeting is expected to test whether Ottawa can mediate a path forward. The participants include the company that wants to sell, the union that opposes the sale, and the province that has its own concerns about what happens at the site. With files from The Canadian Press and the source text.