Industry Minister Melanie Joly met with Canada's major telecom CEOs and said telecommunications infrastructure is critical to security, sovereignty and resilience, amid a proposed Quebecor merger that has drawn concerns from Telus.

Industry Minister Melanie Joly says telecommunications infrastructure is critical to Canada's security, sovereignty and resilience and is no longer only an economic asset. Joly made the comments in a statement issued after meeting Monday with the chief executives of Canada's big telecommunications companies.

The meeting included the CEOs of Telus, Bell, Rogers, Quebecor, Eastlink, Cogeco and SaskTel. The statement was released following the talks in Ottawa. Joly says as AI, satellite communications and other technologies transform the economy, Canada must invest in the next generation of telecommunications infrastructure. She said Canadians deserve to have real choice, strong competition and the confidence that their data are safe and protected.

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Quebecor Merger Proposal Faces Telus Concerns

Quebecor has pitched a merger as a way to save cash by combining networks, spectrum and operations, which would boost investment capacity. Telus has cited serious concerns with the proposal, including how it could survive regulatory scrutiny. The minister's statement did not directly address the proposed merger or name any specific company. It focused on the broader importance of telecom infrastructure to the country.

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The companies represented at the meeting include Telus, Bell, Rogers, Quebecor, Eastlink, Cogeco and SaskTel. Several of them are publicly traded in Canada. Shares of the companies in this story trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TSX:T, TSX:BCE, TSX:RCI. B, TSX:QBR.

B and TSX:CGO. The meeting comes as the federal government weighs questions about competition, investment and national security in the telecom sector. Joly's comments signal that the government views the file as more than an economic matter. Joly said the goal is to ensure Canadians have confidence that their data are safe and protected.

She also said the country must keep investing in next-generation infrastructure as technology changes. The statement did not provide details on any new funding or policy measures. It also did not say whether the government would review or approve any merger proposal. Quebecor has argued that combining networks, spectrum and operations would save cash and boost investment capacity.

Minister Frames Telecom Infrastructure as Security Issue

Telus has raised serious concerns about whether the proposal could survive regulatory scrutiny. The telecom file has drawn attention from investors and policymakers as Canada considers how to balance competition with the need for investment in networks. Joly's statement framed the issue as one of security and sovereignty. Joly said telecommunications infrastructure is critical to Canada's security, sovereignty and resilience.

She said it is no longer only an economic asset. The minister's comments came after the meeting with the CEOs. The statement was issued following the talks. Canada's major telecom companies provide services that are central to daily life and the economy.

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The government has said it wants to ensure choice and competition in the sector. Joly said Canadians deserve real choice and strong competition. She also said they deserve confidence that their data are safe and protected. The statement did not mention any specific regulatory decisions or timelines.

It did not say whether the government would take action on the proposed merger. The companies in this story include Telus, Bell, Rogers, Quebecor, Eastlink, Cogeco and SaskTel. Their shares trade on the TSX under the symbols TSX:T, TSX:BCE, TSX:RCI. B, TSX:QBR.

Next Generation Infrastructure Investment Needed

B and TSX:CGO. Joly's statement said Canada must invest in the next generation of telecommunications infrastructure. She cited AI, satellite communications and other technologies as forces transforming the economy. The meeting and statement come amid broader debate about the future of Canada's telecom sector.

The government has emphasized the need for both investment and competition. Joly said telecommunications infrastructure is critical to Canada's security, sovereignty and resilience. She said it is no longer only an economic asset. The statement was issued after the meeting with the CEOs of Canada's big telecommunications companies. The companies included Telus, Bell, Rogers, Quebecor, Eastlink, Cogeco and SaskTel.