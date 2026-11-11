Joly Office Denies Active Role in Stellantis Brampton Sale to Roshel

Industry Minister Melanie Joly's office says she had no part in negotiating Stellantis's sale of its Brampton plant to Roshel, disputing media reports as Joly prepares to meet Stellantis and Unifor.

The office of Industry Minister Melanie Joly is disputing media reports that the federal government played an active role in negotiations leading to automaker Stellantis selling its Brampton, Ontario assembly plant to defence contractor Roshel.

Mathis Denis, a spokesperson for Joly's office, said Wednesday evening that reporting that Joly was involved in the deal is false. He stated the minister had no part in negotiating with Stellantis or Roshel on the deal. Denis said Joly was in a conflict resolution role between Stellantis and the union. He added the minister did not meet Roshel.

Also read Stellantis signs deal to sell idled Brampton plant to Roshel as Carney and Joly speak out

Joly role limited to union discussions

The minister took part in discussions between Stellantis and Unifor, which represents more than 9,000 Canadian workers for the automaker. Those discussions aimed to find a way forward after the company decided to move production previously earmarked for the Brampton plant to the United States. Denis said the move, announced in October 2025, violated Stellantis's commitments to Ottawa tied to a federal commitment of up to $529 million through the Strategic Response Fund (SRF).

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Denis said reporting that the minister was involved in the Roshel deal is false because the minister, the department and the team would never have approved or agreed to a deal that did not honour their commitment under the SRF and lacked the union's approval. He said they have already made it clear to Stellantis that if they were going to move forward with a sale or a deal that did not honour their commitment under the SRF, they would use the tools at their disposal to respond.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Mark Carney said that selling the Brampton plant violates the obligations that Stellantis has under several agreements, calling the move unacceptable. He said it is a betrayal of the workers as it is a betrayal of the obligations to Canada and by extension to all Canadians. Later that day, CTV News reported, citing three unnamed sources with direct knowledge of the talks between Stellantis and Roshel, that Ottawa was actively and intensively part of those discussions.

Reports claim federal government engaged directly

The news outlet reported that the federal government engaged directly with both companies, knew the terms surrounding the sale and did not stand in the way of it. CBC News also reported the federal government was aware for months about the possibility that Stellantis would sell the facility to Roshel and that it was engaged regularly since August. Stellantis announced the sale of the facility and associated equipment to Roshel for an undisclosed amount late Monday afternoon.

The companies say they expect the transaction to close by the end of this year, however it is subject to certain conditions, including government and regulatory requirements. Roshel CEO Roman Shimonov has said his Brampton-based company is willing to hire back some of the 2,000 Stellantis employees who were laid off from the plant when it halted operations in 2023.

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Meeting scheduled with Stellantis union leaders

The facility had been slated to be retooled for Jeep production, a process that began early in 2024, before Stellantis paused the plan in early 2025. It later announced it was moving production of the Jeep Compass to Illinois, leaving the plant idled indefinitely. Joly is set to convene a meeting Thursday in Toronto with the leadership of Stellantis and Unifor, along with Ontario Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli.

Denis said this is not the outcome they wanted and they have no choice but to find Stellantis in default of their obligation. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2026. Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press. With files from Alessia Passafiume in Ottawa.