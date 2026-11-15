Ebenezer Opens at No 1 With 19 Million as Johnny Depp Gets First No 1 in 8 Years

Johnny Depp's first studio movie in eight years, Ebenezer, opened at No 1 in North America with about 19 million dollars. The Paramount release also made 23 million dollars internationally for a 42 million dollar global debut.

Johnny Depp is back at the top of the box office with his first studio movie in eight years. The Paramount Pictures release Ebenezer debuted in first place with about 19 million dollars in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday.

Paramount released the film in 3,535 theaters. It marks a major shift for Depp after fallout from a contentious libel trial against ex-wife Amber Heard left his Hollywood future in jeopardy. Six years after he was asked to leave the Fantastic Beasts franchise, and three years after Depp said he had no further need for Hollywood, Ebenezer has put him back at No 1.

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Ebenezer Film Production and Budget Details

The Charles Dickens-inspired tale is rated PG-13 and directed by Ti West, who is best known for the horror franchise X. The film is a far cry from the heights of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, which twice opened over 100 million dollars. It is also below the 62 million dollar opening of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald in 2018. Still, it is a solid start for a film that cost a reported 38 million dollars to produce.

Internationally, Ebenezer made 23 million dollars from 63 markets. That pushed its global debut to 42 million dollars. Outside his franchise fare, Depp more often had openings in the 20 million dollar range, as with Black Mass and Public Enemies. The audience for Ebenezer was about 52 per cent female and 81 per cent over the age of 25, according to PostTrak exit polls.

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About 65 per cent of ticket buyers said they would definitely recommend the film to friends. Less than half, or 47 per cent, of the kid demographic, ages 12 and under, said they would tell their friends they must see it right away. In exit polls, 51 per cent of moviegoers cited Depp as their reason for attending the film. Critics were not as warm as audiences.

Johnny Depp Box Office Comeback Prospects

The film currently sits at 52 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. Alongside Depp, the cast includes Rupert Grint, Andrea Riseborough, Sam Claflin and Daisy Ridley. The question still remains as to whether this marks a major comeback for Depp, but time might tell. His next film, a revenge thriller called Day Drinker, is set for a March release from Lionsgate.

Sony's Ghost Soldier and Amazon MGM Studios' How to Rob a Bank also opened this weekend to less fanfare. Ghost Soldier, an action film starring Jim Caviezel, debuted in sixth place with 5.2 million dollars from 2,558 theaters. How to Rob a Bank landed in seventh place with just under 5.2 million dollars from 2,810 theaters. Internationally, it made 5.1 million dollars.

The film from The Fall Guy director David Leitch had a reported net production budget of 40 million dollars. Starring Nicholas Hoult, Zoe Kravitz and Pete Davidson, How to Rob a Bank did not receive good reviews. The Cat in the Hat landed in second place in its second weekend with 11.4 million dollars. Godzilla Minus Zero followed in third with 8.3 million dollars, down a whopping 73 per cent from its opening.

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Documentary You Can See Everything Performance

Fourth place went to Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, also in its second weekend, with 5.5 million dollars. The Elizabeth Holmes documentary You Can See Everything rounded out the top five with just under 5.5 million dollars, bringing its domestic total to 89 million dollars. The You Can See Everything phenomenon continues, said Paul Dergarabedian, the head of marketplace trends for Rentrak. It has become the have you seen movie of the moment.

Wild Horse Nine added 1,075 theaters in its second weekend, where it earned 4.6 million dollars. Jordan Firstman's Club Kid had one of the best limited expansions of the year with 756,060 dollars on 27 screens. James Gray's acclaimed crime thriller Paper Tiger opened in six locations in New York and Los Angeles to 215,009 dollars before it expands nationwide next week.

Overall it was a slower weekend than last with around 86 million dollars in total ticket sales from North American theaters. Business should pick up next weekend with the release of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. The personal lives of stars generally don't impact the box office. It really comes down to the movie, said Dergarabedian.

Box Office Top Ten Weekly Estimates

The key now will be its long-term playability. With final domestic figures being released Monday, the estimated top 10 for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Rentrak, is: 1. Ebenezer, 19 million dollars. 2. The Cat in the Hat, 11.4 million dollars. 3.

Godzilla Minus Zero, 8.3 million dollars. 4. Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, 5.5 million dollars. 5. You Can See Everything, 5.5 million dollars. 6. Ghost Soldier, 5.2 million dollars. 7.

How to Rob a Bank, 5.2 million dollars. 8. Wild Horse Nine, 4.6 million dollars. 9. Wildwood, 4.5 million dollars. 10. Clayface, 3.7 million dollars. Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press