Former Toronto mayor John Tory, 72, says he has no intention of returning to politics ever, while working with charities and commenting on politics as a CP24 analyst. He warned Olivia Chow faces a $1.1 billion budget shortfall and defended his housing record.

Three years after resigning as Toronto mayor, John Tory says he has no intention of making a political comeback ever. The 72-year-old made the comment in an interview published on November 28, 2026, reflecting on his decades-long career running Canada largest city and leading the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario.

Tory Roles as Commentator

Tory no longer has political ambitions, but he remains a fixture on Toronto CP24 news channel as an analyst. He appeared on air the night of Olivia Chow re-election last month. Asked about her resounding victory, Tory said she is well-liked and that is a significant step in politics. He added that she also had the advantage of incumbency, which he had twice.

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Chow is staring down an estimated $1.1 billion shortfall in the city 2027 budget. The Ontario government has refused to extend an agreement that provided $1.2 billion in operating cash to Toronto over the past three years. Tory said she is still going to have a very significant financial problem. He criticized a funding model that relies heavily on property taxes.

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Tory said municipalities get envelopes from the province saying they have new responsibilities, but when you look inside for a cheque, there is not one. He said that model is just not sustainable over time. In February 2023, Tory resigned just months into his third term after admitting to an inappropriate relationship with a former staffer.

Allies urged him to stay, and a poll at the time was evenly split: 45 per cent wanted him to continue as mayor while 43 per cent wanted him to quit. Tory said he does not regret resigning, calling it the honourable move. He said he misses the job because it was very challenging and interesting, and that he tried his best to always have the city best interests at heart.

He said he did the right thing by respecting the office, the system, and protecting his family and people close to him from being damaged. Since then, Tory has volunteered with several charities in the city he led for over eight years. He is chair of the Toronto International Film Festival board of directors and now chairs the board of the WoodGreen Foundation, the charitable arm of WoodGreen Community Services.

That group provides social services to alleviate poverty and help vulnerable residents. Tory has history with WoodGreen from his time as mayor. When he sponsored a Syrian refugee family over a decade ago, WoodGreen helped them settle smoothly in the city. He called the organization the gold standard for a broad-reaching social service group making a difference in Toronto.

Federal Housing Investment

He said he wanted to help take them to the next level and raise more money with the team. The federal government recently announced an investment of close to $30 billion in its budget to end homelessness across Canada over the next decade. Tory said the effectiveness of that substantial commitment will depend on several factors.

Ottawa needs to provide funding to provinces and cities with conditions that it be strictly spent on supportive and affordable housing and help for those struggling with mental health and addiction. Tory said close partnership between all levels of government is key for an investment of this magnitude to achieve results.

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He said programs financed by Ottawa and offered by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation require financial guarantees for non-profits to access money, which is impossible because they do not have the money sitting anywhere or the financial capacity. He said policies must be adjusted or resources will be perhaps unconsciously excluding non-profits. WoodGreen data shows it is currently managing close to 1,850 affordable units across 39 properties, making the charity the largest non-municipal provider of such housing in Toronto.

Toronto Affordability Crisis

Tory said he particularly admires what WoodGreen does to help seniors and homeless mothers. In his new role, he is trying to raise funds and work with different levels of government and the private sector to help the non-profit scale up its programs and operations. Homelessness and a housing shortage have been decades-old problems in Toronto. Average rent in the city has tripled since 1990, according to data from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

Over Tory time in office, from December 2014 to February 2023, average rents in Toronto increased by over 40 per cent. Advocates say incomes and government social assistance have increased at a far slower pace, creating an affordability crisis. Advocates have often criticized decision makers at all government levels, including Tory administration, for doing too little to bridge the gap between housing cost and income.

The former mayor defended his record, saying he does not think responsibility should be put at the feet of any mayor for conditions that cause rents to go up. He said Toronto had a shortage of affordable housing for some considerable period of time. Tory said the problem got worse in recent years due to several factors, including the influx of newcomers, the increase of both construction costs and interest rates, and the global COVID-19 pandemic.

He said he is not trying to make excuses as much as to say progress was made in some areas. He added that hundreds of supportive housing units were built during his time as mayor as part of the Rapid Housing Initiative, a program launched in cooperation between Toronto, Ontario and the federal government.