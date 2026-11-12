John Geiger Launches New Book on Shackleton Quest Discovery in Calgary

RCGS President John Geiger discusses the discovery of Sir Ernest Shackleton's last ship in Calgary. Learn about the 2024 expedition and 2026 survey mission.

John Geiger, serving as the President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Geographical Society, is set to appear in Calgary on Thursday night for a special book launch event. The author and explorer will present his eighth published work, which chronicles the historic discovery of Sir Ernest Shackleton's final vessel in the Labrador Sea. This evening marks a significant milestone in sharing the details of modern polar exploration with the public.

The Quest Discovery Expedition Details

Geiger led the initial 2024 expedition that successfully located the wreck of the Quest. This achievement has now been expanded upon by a return mission scheduled for 2026. During that future expedition, a team from the Royal Canadian Geographical Society will work alongside members of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute. Their primary objective is to conduct a comprehensive survey of the Quest wreck.

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Surveying Historic Polar Vessels

The upcoming 2026 mission will also focus on surveying the Terra Nova. This vessel was the final ship of Captain Robert Falcon Scott and holds immense importance in the history of Antarctic exploration. By combining the stories of both the Quest and the Terra Nova, the project aims to highlight the evolution of polar travel. The approach blends deep maritime history with cutting-edge marine technology to preserve these sites.

Book Content and Historical Significance

Geiger's new publication, titled Quest: Shackleton's Last Ship and the End of the Heroic Age, provides a detailed account of these events. The book explores how the Quest played a huge role in the history of polar exploration. It serves as a narrative bridge between the heroic age of exploration and contemporary scientific discovery. Readers gain insight into the challenges of finding and documenting wrecks in difficult ocean conditions.

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Launch Event Venue and Schedule

The book launch will take place at 6:30 p.m. at The Next Page Bookstore. The venue is located at 127A 9 Ave. S.E. in the Inglewood neighborhood of Calgary. This event offers attendees a chance to hear directly from the explorer who led the historic 2024 discovery. It provides a local connection to a global exploration story.

Author Background and Education

John Geiger has strong ties to the region, having grown up in Edmonton. He is an alumnus of the University of Alberta, where he completed his graduation. His background in geography and exploration has led to a career of significant achievement. This current project represents the culmination of years of research and at-sea expedition work.