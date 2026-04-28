John Garrett, Beloved Hockey Broadcaster and Former NHL Goaltender, Dies at 74

Longtime Vancouver Canucks colour analyst and former NHL player John Garrett has passed away at age 74. Known as 'Cheech', he was a cherished figure in Canadian hockey, remembered for his warmth, humour, and insightful commentary.

The Canadian hockey world is mourning the sudden loss of John Garrett , a beloved broadcaster and former NHL goaltender, who passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at the age of 74.

Garrett, affectionately known as ‘Cheech’ to fans and colleagues, was a fixture in Vancouver hockey for decades, serving as a colour analyst for Vancouver Canucks games and leaving an indelible mark on the sport through his insightful commentary and warm personality. His passing has prompted an outpouring of grief from the Canucks Sports & Entertainment organization, Sportsnet, and the wider hockey community.

The Canucks organization released a statement Tuesday morning expressing their profound sadness, describing Garrett as a cherished member of their family whose absence will be deeply felt throughout the organization and the community he so passionately served. Sportsnet echoed these sentiments, celebrating Garrett’s legendary status and highlighting his ability to connect with audiences through his warmth, humour, and genuine love for the game.

They emphasized that he wasn’t just a talented broadcaster but a kind and joyful individual who touched the lives of everyone fortunate enough to know him. Born on June 17, 1951, in Trenton, Ontario, John Garrett’s journey in hockey extended beyond the broadcast booth. He enjoyed a professional playing career spanning the World Hockey Association and the National Hockey League.

Drafted 38th overall in 1971, Garrett initially made his mark in the WHA from 1973 to 1979 before transitioning to the NHL from 1979 to 1985. During his NHL career, he played for the Hartford Whalers, Quebec Nordiques, and the Vancouver Canucks, accumulating a total of 207 NHL games played. He achieved a significant career highlight with an appearance in the 1983 All-Star Game, a testament to his skill and dedication as a goaltender.

Beyond the statistics and accolades, Garrett’s name is forever linked to a memorable moment in hockey history: he was credited with the second assist on Gordie Howe’s final NHL goal, a remarkable feat that underscores his contribution to the sport’s rich legacy. He resided in the Boundary Park area of Surrey, becoming a well-known and respected member of the local community.

Garrett’s transition from player to broadcaster was seamless, and he quickly established himself as one of the most recognizable and respected voices in Canadian hockey. His ability to articulate the nuances of the game, combined with his engaging personality, made him a favourite among viewers and listeners. He wasn’t simply reporting on the action; he was sharing his passion for the sport, offering insightful analysis, and creating a connection with the audience.

His broadcasts were characterized by authenticity and heart, qualities that resonated deeply with fans. The loss of John Garrett represents a significant void in the Canadian sports landscape. He will be remembered not only for his professional accomplishments but also for the positive impact he had on those around him.

His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of hockey players and broadcasters, and his memory will be cherished by all who had the pleasure of knowing him or listening to his broadcasts. The hockey community has lost a true icon, and his contributions to the sport will never be forgotten. His impact extended beyond the rink and the broadcast booth, touching the lives of countless individuals with his kindness and generosity





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