John Bolton Agrees to Plead Guilty to Felony Charge in National Security Information Case

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton has agreed to plead guilty to one felony count of illegal retention of sensitive national security information, with a hearing set for June 26. He will pay a fine of over $2 million, and the deal dismisses 17 other charges. The case stems from Bolton's retention of diary entries and other materials from his time in the Trump White House.

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton has agreed to plead guilty to one felony count of illegal retention of sensitive national security information, according to multiple sources.

The plea deal, which includes a fine of more than $2 million, is expected to be formalized at a hearing scheduled for June 26. By pleading guilty, Bolton will avoid trial on the original 18 counts he faced, which included eight counts of transmission of national defense information and 10 counts of retention of national defense information. The deal stipulates that the remaining 17 charges will be dismissed.

A conviction on the single felony count could result in a sentence ranging from zero to 60 months in prison, though the terms of the plea agreement may influence the final sentence. The case against Bolton originated from an investigation into his handling of classified materials after his tenure as national security adviser under President Donald Trump.

Prosecutors alleged that Bolton kept diary entries and other sensitive documents from his time in the White House at his home in Bethesda, Maryland. They also accused him of sharing more than a thousand pages of information about his day-to-day activities via his personal email account with two unauthorized individuals, identified by CNN as his wife and daughter.

However, the charge to which Bolton will plead guilty does not involve the transmission of classified information; rather, it focuses on the illegal retention of sensitive national security information that he recorded as part of his personal papers. The plea deal acknowledges that Bolton made a mistake but does not allege wrongdoing related to his memoir, The Room Where It Happened, which was published in 2020 and contained sharp criticism of Trump.

Bolton's legal troubles have been a long-running saga that began during the Trump administration. In August 2023, the FBI raided his home and office, seizing materials. Bolton was indicted in October, prompting him to compare Trump to Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin and claim he was the latest target in the weaponization of the Department of Justice against political enemies.

The political context is significant: Bolton served as national security adviser from April 2018 to September 2019, when Trump fired him after frequent policy clashes. Trump described Bolton as a warmonger, while Bolton later portrayed himself as a principled conservative. Following his departure, Bolton became a vocal critic of Trump, and his book prompted the Trump-era Justice Department to open investigations, though those were closed within a year.

In 2021, the Biden administration reopened the case after suspected Iranian hackers compromised Bolton's personal email, leading investigators to discover the diary entries containing top-secret information. This plea deal marks a turning point for Bolton, who has insisted on his innocence but now appears ready to accept responsibility to resolve the case





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