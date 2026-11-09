Joey Saputo Announces Sale of CF Montreal Amid Record-Breaking Season

Joey Saputo initiates the sale of CF Montreal after a historic losing season, ensuring the franchise remains in the city while maintaining current staff.

Joey Saputo, the owner of CF Montreal, officially announced Monday that he will initiate the sale process for the Major League Soccer club. The announcement follows a disastrous campaign that saw the team finish last in the Eastern Conference with a record of six wins, twenty losses, and eight draws. This marks the first time the franchise has entered a sale process since its founding in 1992 as the Montreal Impact.

Despite the decision to sell, Saputo emphasized a strong commitment to keeping the franchise within Montreal. He stated that the team will not be sold at a discount solely to maintain its location in the city. Furthermore, he confirmed that no contractual clauses will be included in the sale agreement to legally require the new owners to keep the club in Montreal.

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Historic Low Performance Drives Sale Decision

The decision to sell comes at the end of what is widely considered the worst season in the club's history. The poor on-field performance was compounded by a loss in the Canadian Championship final to Canadian Premier League club Forge FC. Fan frustration reached a breaking point late in the season, leading to boycotts of games as supporters reacted to the team's struggles.

Saputo, who helped bring the team into MLS in 2012, acknowledged the difficult period the club has endured. He described the sale as a strategic move rather than an emergency reaction to the team's standing. The owner believes that new leadership is required to build upon the foundation established over more than three decades of commitment to the organization.

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Saputo's Vision for Future Club Leadership

Joey Saputo outlined his expectations for the incoming ownership group, citing a need for significant resources and a clear vision. He stated that he wants to welcome new owners who have the commitment to carry forward the proud legacy of the club. Saputo thanked the fans for their passion and loyalty, noting that their support has been central to the identity of the franchise throughout its history.

The owner clarified that the choice to sell was not driven by urgency or financial distress. Instead, the timing is intended to allow for a careful selection process. The goal is to identify a group capable of sustaining the professional standards of the club while addressing the structural issues that plagued the recent seasons.

Management Continuity and Training Centre Plans

CF Montreal confirmed that team management and staff will remain in their positions during the transition to new ownership. This continuity is designed to provide stability for the players and coaching staff as the club navigates the change in leadership. The operational aspects of the team will continue without interruption while the sale negotiations proceed.

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Beyond the immediate sale, Saputo indicated that his family will remain involved in broader soccer development initiatives in the region. They plan to continue efforts to bring a national soccer training centre to Montreal. This facility has the potential to serve as a new home for the club, offering a long-term solution for the team's infrastructure needs.

The announcement was first published on November 9, 2026, by The Canadian Press. It marks a significant shift for one of the most established franchises in Canadian sports. The sale process will determine not just the future ownership, but also the strategic direction of the club in the coming years.