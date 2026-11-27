Joe Milton throws two long touchdowns and rallies the Philadelphia Eagles to a 39-38 win over the Dallas Cowboys, his former team.

Joe Milton delivered a historic performance on Thursday night, leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a 39-38 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Milton, who was signed by Philadelphia off the Dallas practice squad on Oct. 16, threw for 331 yards and three touchdowns while adding a rushing score. The win marks a significant turnaround for the Eagles, who had lost six consecutive games prior to this matchup against the team Milton used to backup Dak Prescott.

Milton's Long Touchdowns Ignite Comeback

Joe Milton ignited the Eagles offense with two spectacular deep passes to wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who finished with 11 receptions for 200 yards. The sequence began with a 50-yard touchdown pass in the first half, where Milton rolled left and launched the ball deep down the center of the field. Smith caught the pass at the goal line, completing the score. Later in the third quarter, Milton threw another 45-yard touchdown to Smith, further extending the drive. These plays showcased Milton's arm strength and composure under pressure, qualities that Eagles tackle Jordan Mailata described as cool and collected during high-stakes moments.

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Eagles Rally from 31-10 Deficit Late

The Philadelphia Eagles overcame a massive 31-10 deficit in the third quarter to secure the win. Milton ran 15 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, cutting the gap to 38-30 with 9:09 remaining. With 2:10 left, he connected with Makai Lemon on a 24-yard touchdown pass. Philadelphia then attempted a two-point conversion to tie the game, but a holding penalty on Jordan Mailata nullified the score. Despite the setback, the Eagles retained hope and capitalized on a critical defensive stop by sacking Dak Prescott on fourth-and-one, forcing a nine-yard loss to their own 48-yard line.

Dallas Defense Pressures But Cannot Stop Surge

The Dallas Cowboys defense, led by their pass rush, pressured Joe Milton throughout the game, resulting in five sacks and constant disruption of the pocket. Milton was often forced to scramble, yet he managed to make several big plays from outside the structure of the offense. His ability to escape pressure and deliver accurate throws on the run proved decisive against a veteran Dallas secondary. Milton acknowledged the challenge, noting that he never let a day pass without preparing, taking notes, and asking questions while in Dallas facilities to be ready for such an opportunity.

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Elliott Kicks Winning Field Goal in Final Seconds

With the game on the line, kicker Jake Elliott delivered the final blow for the Eagles. After short completions to DeVonta Smith and a pass interference call against Dallas, Elliott kicked a 59-yard field goal with only two seconds remaining on the clock. The kick secured the 39-38 victory for Philadelphia, who improved to 4-7 on the season. Elliott's accuracy under such extreme time constraints highlighted the team's resilience and offensive efficiency in the red zone.

Milton's Journey from Backup to Hero

Joe Milton's emergence as a starter follows a turbulent season for the quarterback. Originally drafted by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Milton appeared in nine pre-season games across teams before joining the Cowboys. He lost his backup role to Sam Howell during training camp this year but remained on Dallas's practice squad until Philadelphia signed him. Milton completed 21 of 31 passes, achieving a career-best yardage total. Head coach Nick Sirianni praised Milton's performance, stating he played an outstanding game and remained super composed throughout the high-pressure contest.