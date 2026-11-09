Biden says cancer limits memoir promotion as book excerpt criticizes Trump

Joe Biden says his prostate cancer fight will limit conversations about his memoir Promise Me, America, out November 17. An excerpt shows him criticizing early Trump actions and describing Trump as fawning.

Former U.S. President Joe Biden announced Sunday that he will not be able to do as many conversations about his upcoming presidential memoir because of his fight with prostate cancer.

In a social media post, Biden said some days are better than others and that the illness has not stopped him but sometimes slows him down. Biden wrote that he is hopeful the words on the page speak for themselves. The Atlantic published Monday the first excerpt from the book, titled Promise Me, America, which is slated for release on November 17. In the excerpt, Biden mainly criticized some of the earliest actions in President Donald Trump's second term.

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Biden Describes Trumps Fawning Post-Election Meeting

He also expressed confidence that U.S. democracy can withstand the era of his successor. Biden offered surprising observations about his post-election meeting with Trump at the White House. He said Trump's tone toward him bordered on fawning. Biden said Trump told him they would be good friends if not for politics and praised his job creation record as extraordinary.

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Biden wrote that he did not really understand why Trump was buttering him up, so he cut off the compliments to move on to the business at hand. He pivoted to the foreign policy issues he wanted to raise with Trump. Biden, who turns 84 on November 20, is the oldest living former president. He revealed his cancer diagnosis in May 2025, less than four months after he left the White House.

His office said in a statement then that he appeared to have a more aggressive form of cancer but that it appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management. The former president's son, Hunter Biden, told the BBC in August that his father's cancer had metastasized into his bones and further. Hunter Biden said it is really sad to watch.

Hunter Biden Shares Father Cancer Diagnosis Details

Hunter Biden said the only thing he would say about his dad and his health right now is that he wishes he would complain more, because it is not good. Biden wrote on social media about his memoir that he hopes people will read it. He said it covers his years as president, the challenges they faced, the decisions he made, and why he made them.

Biden said the book is about who we are as a nation, what we stand for, and America's role in the world. The memoir is scheduled for release on November 17. CNN's Piper Hudspeth Blackburn contributed to this report.