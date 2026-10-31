Jobs Market Health and Corporate Earnings Fill US Economic Calendar This Week

The US jobs market shows signs of stress as key employment reports, economic updates and corporate earnings, including Clorox and AMD, fill this week's calendar.

The health of the US jobs market, along with updates on several areas of the economy and corporate profits, will fill the calendar this week in New York and across the country. The employment market shows signs of stress as job growth stagnates, and several reports will provide fresh detail on hiring, openings and layoffs. The jobs market has remained a relatively resilient part of the economy even as stubbornly hot inflation burns household budgets.

Jobs Market Reports Due This Week

On Tuesday, the Labor Department will release its Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey for September. The report provides details on job openings and layoffs for a wide range of sectors, including healthcare, retail and manufacturing. Economists expect little change in hiring from the prior period.

Also read Lightning GM Brisebois Says No Intention to Trade Nikita Kucherov

The weekly report on unemployment benefits, which is a proxy for layoffs, will be released on Thursday. The closely watched monthly employment report will follow on Friday. That report will detail hiring by employers during October across a range of industries and sectors.

The weaker employment market adds more worries to an economy already under pressure from inflation. It also makes the Federal Reserve's job more complicated. The central bank is expected to raise its benchmark interest rate again before the year ends in an effort to cool inflation.

Advertisement

But the Fed also has a goal of seeking maximum employment. Higher rates that slow economic growth tend to hurt the jobs market, leaving policymakers to balance both objectives.

Manufacturing and Services Sector Updates

Reports on the manufacturing and services sectors will add further detail on business conditions. The manufacturing report will be released on Monday, while the report on the more economically influential services sector will be released on Wednesday.

The reports also include commentary from businesses on the conditions they are facing. Higher costs have dominated their concerns. Many businesses are facing more stress over operations and planning because of inflation driven by an erratic trade conflict with much of the world and the surging price of oil tied to the US war with Iran.

The trade conflict has increased costs for a wide range of materials. It has also made it difficult for businesses to plan ahead amid constantly shifting US trade policy. The conflict has been ongoing since February and has essentially shut down the vital Strait of Hormuz, stifling global oil shipments.

That has fueled a leap in gas prices, making shipping more expensive for everything from food to clothing. The main driver for much of the inflation facing households and businesses stems from rising fuel costs.

Advertisement

Corporate Earnings Add Detail to the Picture

Corporate earnings from a wide range of businesses this week will help add more detail to the bigger economic picture. Companies focused on travel, technology and clothing are all set to report profits for their most recent quarter and provide forecasts for the rest of the year and beyond.

Nearly half of the companies in the S&P 500 have already reported their latest financial results. Wall Street is currently expecting profits to rise by 30 percent overall.

Clorox, the maker of bleach and other household staples, will report its results on Monday. Big Tech companies Advanced Micro Devices and Super Micro Computer will report their results on Tuesday. Online travel company Booking Holdings will also report on Tuesday, followed by rival Expedia on Wednesday. Clothing and accessories makers Tapestry and Ralph Lauren will report their results on Thursday.

Taken together, the jobs data, sector surveys and earnings reports will give investors and economists a clearer view of an economy strained by inflation, higher interest rates and trade disruption.