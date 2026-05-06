Joaquim Costa Targets Championship Gold and Super Fights as UFC Contract Nears End

Joaquim Costa reveals his ambitions for the light heavyweight interim belt, his desire to face Khamzat Chimaev, and his openness to competing in the heavyweight division.

The mixed martial arts landscape is currently buzzing with the latest declarations from Joaquim Costa , who has made it clear that he is entering a pivotal phase of his professional career within the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

With only one fight remaining on his current UFC contract, Costa finds himself in a unique position of power and versatility, asserting that he possesses the physical and technical capabilities to compete across three different weight divisions. His primary ambition is currently centered on the light heavyweight division, where he believes he has a genuine opportunity to challenge for the 205-pound interim belt in the near future.

This ambition is fueled by a desire to solidify his legacy as a champion and prove that his skills translate effectively to a heavier weight class, where power and endurance are tested in different ways than in the middleweight ranks. Among the various potential opponents the UFC could pair him with, Costa has been very specific about his preferences.

While names like Jiri Prochazka and other top contenders have been mentioned, Costa has explicitly identified Khamzat Chimaev as his primary target for a super fight. To further this goal, Costa revealed that he is traveling to Newark at the direct invitation of the UFC organization. He will be attending an event in a front-row capacity specifically to promote this potential clash, signaling that the promotion is equally interested in the commercial and competitive viability of such a matchup.

Costa emphasized that he is in peak physical condition, stating that he is entirely free of injuries and is available to return to action as soon as the organization can finalize a date. This eagerness to return demonstrates a fighter who is not merely looking for a paycheck but is hunting for the most challenging and high-profile matchups available on the market.

Beyond his own aspirations, Costa provided a detailed tactical analysis of the dynamic between Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland. Reflecting on his own previous split-decision loss to Strickland, Costa believes there is a clear roadmap to victory against the American. He observes that Chimaev typically employs an explosive, high-pressure start, attempting to overwhelm and finish his opponents in the opening minutes of the fight.

However, Costa argues that this intensity comes at a cost, suggesting that Chimaev's effectiveness diminishes as the fight progresses. In contrast, he describes Strickland as a fighter of incredible consistency who maintains the same relentless pace from the first second to the last. According to Costa, while Chimaev remains the favorite in the early rounds, the tide turns significantly in favor of Strickland if the bout extends into the later stages, where endurance and attrition become the deciding factors.

In addition to his pursuit of gold in the light heavyweight division, Costa has expressed a surprising willingness to move even further up the scale. The prospect of facing Hokit in the heavyweight division at a historic UFC event has captured his imagination, and he has confirmed that he would accept such a challenge without hesitation. This openness to heavyweight competition highlights his confidence in his raw power and his desire to experience the pinnacle of the sport's weight classes.

Adding to the prestige of his current trajectory, Costa mentioned the positive recognition he received from U.S. President Donald J. Trump following his victory at UFC 327. This high-profile interaction has seemingly added another layer of motivation to his career, as he seeks to maintain a presence not only in the sports pages but in the wider cultural conversation.

As Costa prepares for his final contractual fight, the MMA world will be watching closely to see if he can turn these ambitious declarations into a championship reality





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