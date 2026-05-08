JJ Redick Criticizes Officiating in Lakers-Thunder Series, Highlights LeBron James' Lack of Free Throws

JJ Redick and the Lakers express frustration with inconsistent officiating in their playoff series against the Thunder, particularly regarding LeBron James' lack of free throw attempts. Austin Reaves and other players also voice their concerns about referee decisions.

JJ Redick, a former NBA player and current analyst, recently criticized the officiating in the Lakers ' playoff series against the Thunder , particularly focusing on the lack of foul calls against LeBron James.

Redick sarcastically remarked that the Thunder are the most disruptive team without fouling, despite their players frequently committing fouls. He emphasized that the Lakers have struggled with inconsistent officiating, especially for James, who has only attempted five free throws in the first two games despite averaging 5.3 free throw attempts per game during the regular season. Redick stated, 'LeBron has the worst whistle of any star player I’ve ever seen. He gets clobbered on drives, and it rarely gets called.

' James, who scored 23 points in Game 2, expressed his frustration with the referees multiple times, including a controversial offensive foul call on a layup attempt. Austin Reaves, another Lakers player, also confronted a referee after a disputed call, feeling disrespected by the official’s behavior. Reaves scored a playoff-career-high 31 points but was frustrated by what he perceived as inconsistent officiating.

The Lakers were called for 26 fouls in Game 2, while the Thunder were called for 21, leading to a free throw disparity of 26-21 in favor of Oklahoma City. Despite the frustrations, Redick praised his team’s composure and emotional control, noting that the Lakers have stayed poised despite the officiating challenges. Rui Hachimura, another Lakers player, agreed that the team must focus on playing through the officiating rather than complaining about it.

The Thunder ultimately won Game 2, maintaining a double-digit lead for most of the second half. The Lakers will need to adjust to the officiating if they hope to turn the series around





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