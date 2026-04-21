Jiri Prochazka Addresses Criticism and Future Plans Following Title Fight Loss to Carlos Ulberg

Jiri Prochazka explains his mental lapse during his championship loss to Carlos Ulberg and discusses his plans for family life and a future return to the UFC light heavyweight title picture.

The mixed martial arts world is still buzzing following the dramatic encounter between Jiri Prochazka and Carlos Ulberg , who clashed for the vacant light heavyweight title on April 11 at the Kaseya Center in Miami. The fight ended in a shocking upset, as Ulberg, despite suffering a severe knee injury early in the opening round, managed to secure a stunning knockout victory to claim the 205-pound championship.

In the wake of the bout, Prochazka faced significant criticism from fans and pundits for his post-fight comments, where he suggested that he had shown mercy to his opponent once he realized that Ulberg was physically compromised. The Czech fighter, known for his unique spiritual approach to combat, has now attempted to clarify his perspective in an effort to silence his detractors.

Taking to Instagram to address the situation, Prochazka explained that his lapse in performance was not a matter of arrogance, but rather a catastrophic loss of mental focus. According to Prochazka, seeing Ulberg struggle with an injury triggered a personal memory of his own past injury in a fight in Japan, which caused him to lose his competitive edge. He candidly admitted that his intensity plummeted to roughly forty to fifty percent of his usual capability, effectively turning the championship fight into a lackluster sparring session while he waited for the referee to step in.

Prochazka characterized this lack of killer instinct as one of the biggest mistakes of his professional career, expressing a desire to learn from the failure rather than dwelling on the disappointment of the loss.

Now entering a new chapter of his life as a first-time father, Prochazka intends to step away from the Octagon to prioritize his family life before contemplating his return to the sport. He noted that he plans to begin negotiations for his next bout in approximately one month, preferring to focus on his responsibilities as a new parent. Despite the stinging loss, Prochazka remains remarkably optimistic and driven, stating that the defeat has only served to fuel his ambition further.

With Ulberg currently sidelined following surgery to repair a torn ACL suffered during the title fight, Prochazka believes that the division may allow him another opportunity to compete for the championship before the new titleholder is physically cleared to defend his crown. For now, Prochazka is committed to embracing his new role at home while preparing his mind and body for his inevitable return to the cage, where he vows to come back with renewed strength and a sharper, more focused mindset.





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