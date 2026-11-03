Jimmy Kimmel Criticizes Trump Body Shaming

Jimmy Kimmel sharply criticized Donald Trump for body shaming a Reuters reporter, highlighting the irony of the president's comments given his own health.

Jimmy Kimmel launched a scathing critique of Donald Trump, addressing the former president's recent behavior toward a Reuters reporter. The monologue focused on Trump's unprovoked attack on the journalist's physical fitness ahead of the midterm elections. Kimmel emphasized that such behavior reflects poorly on the administration's tone and decorum. The comedian did not shy away from highlighting the absurdity of the situation for his audience. This incident has sparked widespread discussion about respect in political discourse.

Trump Attacks Reporter Fitness

Donald Trump directed harsh insults at a Reuters reporter last week. The confrontation occurred as the reporter asked if Trump had canceled any rallies. Trump cited exhaustion from the extensive traveling required for the campaign. He used the opportunity to insult the journalist's appearance directly. The president called the reporter out of shape and disgusting. He told the man to put himself in shape immediately. Trump added that the reporter looked like hell. These comments were made public and quickly went viral online. The incident has drawn significant attention from media outlets worldwide.

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Kimmel Highlights Hypocrisy

Jimmy Kimmel responded to the incident with sharp wit and precision. He described the moment as ugly and unnecessary. Kimmel pointed out the irony of Trump making such comments. He noted that Trump should be aware of his own body type. The host suggested that no one actually tells people to put themselves in shape. He joked that Melania Trump might yell that phrase. Kimmel said she would say it when he eats French fries. This remark underscored the personal nature of the criticism. The comedian used humor to disarm the serious accusation.

Comments On Personal Appearance

Kimmel continued his critique by focusing on Trump's self-perception. He suggested that Trump believes he is still attractive. The host stated that this belief is one of the craziest aspects. He emphasized that Trump's confidence is misplaced in this context. Kimmel argued that the president should not tell others to improve. He felt that Trump's own health should be the focus. The comedian did not hold back in his delivery. He aimed to entertain while delivering a serious message. The segment resonated with viewers who disapproved of the insults. Social media platforms saw an influx of reactions to the clip.

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Impact On Political Discourse

The incident has raised questions about leadership standards. Critics argue that public figures should model better behavior. Kimmel's segment highlighted the need for respect in journalism. The Reuters reporter remains a key figure in the story. His role as a journalist is often under scrutiny. Trump's response has been seen as aggressive by many. The midterm elections add context to the tension. Campaign trails often lead to heated exchanges. However, personal insults are generally frowned upon. The episode serves as a case study in modern political rhetoric.

Public Reaction And Follow Up

Audiences have responded strongly to Kimmel's commentary. Many share his view that Trump's comments were unwarranted. The segment has been widely shared across digital platforms. It has become a reference point for other critics. Trump has not yet responded directly to Kimmel. The lack of a response may indicate strategic silence. Meanwhile, the Reuters reporter continues his duties. His professionalism stands in contrast to the outburst. The story remains relevant in the news cycle. It illustrates the ongoing tensions between media and politics. The incident will likely be remembered as a low point. Kimmel's segment provides a sharp counter-narrative to the president.