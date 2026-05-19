Jimmy Kimmel Calls Trump the ‘A.I.-yatollah’ Amid Bizarre Posts

The late-night host mocks and analyzes Trump’s strange social media posts, particularly one featuring an alien doing CrossFit alongside the handcuffed extraterrestrial. He also mocks Sen. Mike Lee for liking the post, who shares the president’s views.

Corporate consolidation is forcing newsrooms to shut down, and the very concept of a free press is facing daily attacks. The traditional media model is broken, which is why HuffPost relies on readers like you to survive.

Join HuffPost’s habit of posting A.I. -generated slop on social media gave Jimmy Kimmel plenty to work with on Monday, as he dubbed the president the ‘A.I. -yatollah. ’ ‘I still don’t know if he understands that it isn’t real or not,’ Kimmel said of the increasingly bizarre images that Trump has been sharing on his social media





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