Jimmy Duffy Appointed Forwards Coach at Munster Rugby on Two-Year Deal

Munster Rugby has signed Jimmy Duffy as its new forwards coach on a two-year contract. Duffy arrives from Ulster with extensive experience including roles with Connacht, the Ireland Under-20s, and the Western Force. He joins head coach Clayton McMillan's staff with a reputation for player development and setting high standards.

Irish rugby has witnessed another significant coaching move as Jimmy Duffy , a highly-regarded forwards specialist, has joined Munster Rugby on a two-year contract. Duffy brings a wealth of experience from across the United Rugby Championship and beyond, having previously served as a forwards coach with Connacht for six years and more recently with the Ireland Under-20s.

His arrival follows a stint with the Western Force in Super Rugby and a role within Richie Murphy's coaching setup at Ulster, from which he has now departed to take up the new position in Limerick. This appointment marks a strategic addition to Munster's coaching roster as they prepare for the upcoming season under the guidance of head coach Clayton McMillan.

Duffy's reputation is built on a proven ability to develop forwards and instill a culture of high performance, making him a coveted coach in the professional ranks. In his initial remarks, Duffy expressed his enthusiasm for the new challenge, stating, "I'm thrilled to be joining Munster Rugby and I'm excited for the challenge ahead. There is a great deal of potential at the club and I'm looking forward to working with the players and staff over the coming seasons.

" His comments underscore a clear ambition to tap into the existing talent pool at Munster, a province with a rich history and high expectations. The club announced that Duffy will focus on the forwards, a unit critical to Munster's set-piece and overall game plan. This hire comes after a period of evaluation for the province, which sought to bolster its technical expertise in the pack.

Duffy's track record includes nurturing young talent, particularly from his time with the Ireland U20s, and implementing structured, accountable training regimes. Head coach Clayton McMillan warmly welcomed Duffy, emphasizing his immediate impact and the qualities that make him an ideal fit.

"Jimmy is an excellent addition to our coaching team. He has proven himself as a quality coach with teams across the United Rugby Championship, Super Rugby and the Ireland U20s. He comes with a glowing reputation for developing players and driving high standards and accountability. When we spoke, I was impressed with Jimmy's sense of purpose, his attention to detail and work ethic.

I have no doubt he has the tools to drive us forward and look forward to working alongside him next season," McMillan said. This endorsement highlights Duffy's cross-code competence and his alignment with the club's values.

Additionally, Munster confirmed that Sean Cronin, who had been involved with the team's scrum during the 2025-26 season, will return to his role as provincial talent coach on a full-time basis, providing continuity in player development pathways. The coaching panel's evolution reflects a blend of fresh perspective and institutional knowledge as Munster aims to compete at the highest levels domestically and in Europe





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Munster Rugby Jimmy Duffy Forwards Coach Clayton Mcmillan Ulster Rugby Connacht Rugby Ireland U20 Super Rugby United Rugby Championship Sean Cronin

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