Jim Tovey Lakeview Conservation Area Set to Open in Mississauga, Transforming Industrial Waterfront into Green Space

After over a decade of development, the Jim Tovey Lakeview Conservation Area in Mississauga is set to open on May 30, transforming a former industrial site into a sprawling green space. The 26-hectare area features trails, boardwalks, and Indigenous cultural elements, created through a collaborative effort involving Credit Valley Conservation, Peel Region, and the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority. The project highlights environmental restoration and community engagement, offering a model for sustainable urban development.

After more than a decade of planning and development, the Jim Tovey Lakeview Conservation Area is set to open in Mississauga on May 30, marking a significant transformation of a once-degraded industrial waterfront into a thriving green space.

The 26-hectare conservation area, located along Mississauga’s eastern shoreline adjacent to the emerging mixed-use community of Lakeview Village, is named in honor of the late Jim Tovey, a dedicated Mississauga councillor known for his commitment to environmental conservation. The project, a collaborative effort between Credit Valley Conservation, Peel Region, and the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority, cost $60 million and involved redirecting clean excess soil and construction rubble from around Peel Region to the site, which was previously home to a coal-fired power plant.

Mississauga city councillor for Ward 1, Stephen Dasko, emphasized the importance of the project, stating that it represents a shift from industrial abuse to environmental sustainability. He noted that the conservation area should serve as a model for future projects, encouraging the public to embrace nature and the environment. The conservation area features a network of trails, boardwalks, lookouts, and gathering spaces, including an Indigenous Teaching Amphitheatre, reflecting a strong Indigenous theme throughout the green space.

The project also involved collaboration with the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, ensuring that the area respects and incorporates Indigenous cultural elements. Scott Cafarella, manager of capital projects at Credit Valley Conservation, highlighted the area’s role in connecting Marie Curtis Park in Toronto to Lakeview Village in Mississauga, restoring a section of the shoreline that had previously been inaccessible.

The conservation area includes a 170-meter boardwalk, 1.9 kilometers of new waterfront trail for pedestrians and cyclists, and 1.8 kilometers of pedestrian-only trails. Cafarella expressed excitement about the return of wildlife to the area, noting the presence of birds, animals, and fish, which he described as a generational achievement in environmental restoration.

Freyja Whitten, program manager for terrestrial restoration at Credit Valley Conservation, detailed the ecological features of the conservation area, which include three new wetlands, five hectares of forest, and five hectares of meadow. She noted the return of various species, including beavers, birds, and coyotes, and highlighted the ongoing efforts to plant trees and shrubs, manage invasive species, and seed areas with native plants.

Whitten also pointed out that the conservation area was created on the bed of Lake Ontario as a lake-fill project and is within the Head of the Lake Treaty lands of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation. The project represents a significant step in environmental conservation and community engagement, offering residents and visitors a chance to experience nature and learn about Indigenous culture in a restored and sustainable environment





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Jim Tovey Lakeview Conservation Area Mississauga Environmental Conservation Indigenous Culture Urban Development

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