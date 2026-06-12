Jim Nantz Shares Stories at RBC Canadian Open; NHL Coaching Rumors and Stanley Cup Finals Highlight Sports News

Jim Nantz joins hockey commentators at the RBC Canadian Open to discuss golf and broadcasting. NHL coaching rumors involving Babcock and Cassidy swirl, while the Stanley Cup Finals see Vegas and Carolina in a tense series. Golf and tennis personalities also comment on their recent performances.

In a special broadcast from the RBC Canadian Open, hockey analysts Bryan Hayes, Jeff O'Neill, and Jamie McLennan hosted CBS golf legend Jim Nantz . Nantz shared anecdotes from his long career covering golf, including stories from his own backyard Par 3 course and his deep respect for Golf Canada and its role in supporting the sport.

The conversation highlighted the crossover between hockey and golf cultures in Canada, with Nantz reflecting on the unique atmosphere of the Canadian Open and the passion of its fans. The segment blended personal stories with insights into the broader world of sports broadcasting, emphasizing the communal spirit that major tournaments foster. Other topics in the sports world included commentary on NHL coaching rumors.

Darren Dreger reported that the NHL Head Office has been highly annoyed by the timing of connections involving former coach Mike Babcock and the Edmonton Oilers, describing it as a "high-level annoyance.

" Meanwhile, another insider suggested that Toronto's interest in coach Bruce Cassidy was quickly rebuffed, with the sentiment being "Thanks but no thanks, you're not the right voice for this team right now. " These reports underscore the ongoing speculation and strategic calculations behind NHL coaching moves. In hockey news, the Stanley Cup Finals continued with a tightly contested series between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Carolina Hurricanes.

Players described the matchup as fun to watch but stressful to play, as both teams battled for momentum in a back-and-forth series. Meanwhile, in golf, Canadian professional golfer Mac Pendrith expressed satisfaction with his putting performance at the RBC Canadian Open, noting that it was nice to see putts fall early and that he was able to make many crucial ones.

In the U.S. Open, tennis star Petra Korda shared her elation after her victory, saying she felt like she was in a dream, though she was hesitant to relive the tension of her final putt. Additionally, a humorous moment arose when Stephen A. Smith jokingly blamed someone for the New York Knicks' loss, attributing it to "selfish motives," and a lighter note featured a commentator's quip about taking a photo with Taylor Swift, fearing his grandkids' reaction if he didn't





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Jim Nantz RBC Canadian Open NHL Coaching Rumors Stanley Cup Finals V Vegas Golden Knights Carolina Hurricanes Mac Pendrith Petra Korda Stephen A. Smith Taylor Swift

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