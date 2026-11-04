Jill Maiorca Murder Case: Husband Arrested After Remains Found Under Home

Jeff Maiorca arrested for the 2006 murder of Jill Maiorca after human remains were discovered beneath a Big Bear Lake home in 2020, solving a two-decade mystery.

Jill Maiorca vanished from her home in the mountain community of Big Bear Lake in Southern California in 2006. For nearly twenty years, her family and law enforcement officials lacked concrete answers regarding her fate. The cold case remained open despite extensive searches and public appeals for information about her whereabouts.

On October 28, 2020, a homeowner living in the 39000 block of Forest Road made a disturbing discovery beneath his property. While inspecting the crawl space under his residence, he found suspicious items that prompted an immediate call to local authorities. This event would eventually unravel the mystery surrounding Jill's disappearance.

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Criminal Investigation and DNA Identification

Deputies from the Big Bear Sheriff's Station responded to the call alongside personnel from the Big Bear Fire Department. Upon entering the crawl space, officers encountered body parts stored inside containers. The decomposition was advanced, creating an unbearable odor and preventing immediate visual identification of the victim.

Detectives from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Specialized Investigations Division assumed control of the scene. They collected evidence from the containers and transported it for forensic analysis. An autopsy later confirmed that the unidentified individual had been attacked, transforming the inquiry into a homicide investigation.

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Despite the physical evidence, investigators faced a significant hurdle in identifying the victim. DNA testing was conducted to match the remains against national databases. The results eventually linked the biological material directly to Jill Maiorca, confirming she was the person hidden beneath the stranger's home.

Arrest of Former Husband Jeff Maiorca

Investigators focused their scrutiny on Jeff Maiorca, Jill's former husband. By the time she disappeared, their marriage had effectively ended, though legal proceedings were still active. Reports indicate they were either divorced or separated at the time of the crime.

Law enforcement arrested Jeff Maiorca in September 2026. This arrest occurred nearly twenty years after Jill was last seen alive. Prosecutors allege that Jeff Maiorca was responsible for her death during this period.

The timeline established by investigators places the probable date of Jill's homicide in November 2006. Authorities believe this timeframe aligns with when she ceased contact with friends and family. The arrest marks a major breakthrough in a case that had stalled for decades due to lack of leads.

Background of the Victims and Perpetrator

Jill Maiorca was a 29-year-old woman residing in San Bernardino County when she vanished. She lived in an area known for its forests and lakeside properties. Little public information exists regarding her childhood or early education before her life in Big Bear Lake.

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Jeff Maiorca continued his professional life in the same region after Jill's disappearance. Business records show he worked for JM Mechanical, a local heating and air-conditioning company. He appeared to resume normal activities while his wife remained missing.

The relationship between Jill and Jeff involved raising a family together. However, by October 2004, their marriage reached a breaking point. Separation proceedings were initiated, but the final status of their union was unclear when Jill went missing.

Evidence and Circumstances of the Crime

Prosecutors allege that a knife was used in the attack on Jill Maiorca. The precise circumstances of the assault have not been fully detailed in public records. Investigators believe the weapon played a central role in the fatal incident.

A key unanswered question involves how Jill ended up under a house unrelated to her life. She had no known connection to the cabin where her remains were discovered. This fact suggests premeditation and careful concealment by the perpetrator.

Authorities have not disclosed why there was such a long delay between the suspected homicide and the official missing-person complaint. Evidence indicates Jill had been gone for some time before the report was filed. The discovery in 2020 finally provided closure for the investigation.