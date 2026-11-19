Ontario former minister Jill Dunlop ignores questions regarding the OSAP scandal, while current minister Nolan Quinn reverses online program funding due to suspected fraud at career colleges.

Former Ontario Minister of Colleges and Universities Jill Dunlop is actively declining to address inquiries regarding a significant scandal involving the Ontario Student Assistance Program. Data acquired by The Canadian Press reveals substantial increases in program usage across a limited number of career colleges during recent years. The provincial government now suspects potential fraud within these institutions and has formally referred the investigation to the provincial police force.

Dunlop Avoids Accountability for OSAP Expansion

Current Minister of Colleges and Universities Nolan Quinn has engaged with numerous questions concerning the OSAP framework since the legislature reconvened in late October. In stark contrast, Jill Dunlop has not replied to multiple inquiries directed at her by the opposition or by reporters regarding her specific responsibilities during her tenure. She previously held the portfolio of Colleges and Universities for three years before stepping down in 2024.

Also read New bill would prevent lawsuits against Ontario government over OSAP pause

Policy Changes Under Dunlop Trigger Fraud Alerts

The controversy centers on a decision made while Dunlop served in office, where the province extended a pandemic-era policy. This policy allowed online-only programs at career colleges to qualify for OSAP funding. Nolan Quinn is currently reversing this specific policy, stating that these online courses became the primary location for numerous red flags and suspicious activities. The shift marks a direct corrective action to the regulatory environment established during the previous administration.

Industry Warnings Ignored During Previous Ministry

Career Colleges Ontario, the industry association representing these institutions, claims it issued warnings to the government about rapid rises in OSAP growth at specific schools. These warnings were delivered during four separate meetings with government officials in 2023. This timeline falls squarely within the period when Jill Dunlop was serving as the minister. The association asserts that these alerts were provided to the relevant department heads during her leadership.

Advertisement

Opposition Demands Answers on Ministerial Responsibility

All three opposition leaders in Ontario have declared it unacceptable for Jill Dunlop to dodge questions solely because she has assumed a new role. She currently serves as the Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Response. Critics argue that her new title does not exempt her from accountability regarding major policy decisions made during her previous tenure. The opposition insists that transparency is required regardless of current cabinet assignments.

Fraud Investigation and Police Involvement

The provincial government has escalated the situation by referring the matter to the provincial police due to suspected fraud. This action underscores the severity of the financial irregularities detected in the OSAP disbursement data. Nolan Quinn continues to manage the fallout while the former minister avoids public comment. The situation highlights significant gaps in the oversight mechanisms that were active during the 2023-2024 period.