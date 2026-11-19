Ontario's former colleges and universities minister Jill Dunlop is refusing to answer questions about a growing OSAP scandal involving career colleges, which the government has referred to provincial police over suspected fraud.

Ontario's former minister of colleges and universities, Jill Dunlop, is refusing to answer questions about a growing Ontario Student Assistance Program scandal. Dunlop presided over the file for three years until 2024.

Dunlop Refuses To Answer Questions

She is now the minister of emergency preparedness and response. Data obtained by The Canadian Press shows massive growth in OSAP usage at a relatively small number of career colleges over the past few years. The government now says it suspects potential fraud and has referred the matter to the provincial police.

Also read New bill would prevent lawsuits against Ontario government over OSAP pause

The current minister of colleges and universities, Nolan Quinn, has responded to dozens of questions about OSAP in the legislature since it returned from a long break in late October. But former minister Jill Dunlop has not responded to multiple questions from the opposition or reporters about her role. While she was minister, the province extended a pandemic-era policy of allowing online-only programs at career colleges to qualify for OSAP funding. Quinn is now reversing that policy.

Advertisement

Warnings Issued About Fraud

He says those courses are where a lot of red flags arose. Industry association Career Colleges Ontario says it started warning the government about rapid rises in OSAP growth at certain schools in four different meetings with the government in 2023. That was when Dunlop was minister. The warnings came in four separate meetings with the government.

All three opposition leaders say it is unacceptable for Dunlop to try to dodge questions simply because she is in a new role. Dunlop, top in a photo, former Minister of Colleges and Universities and current Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Response, attends the Ontario Legislature in Toronto on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. The photo was taken by Chris Young of The Canadian Press. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2026.

Allison Jones reported from Toronto for The Canadian Press. The story was published at 3:40 p.m. EST on November 19, 2026. The audio version of the original article is generated by AI-based technology. Mispronunciations can occur.

Opposition Demands Accountability

The outlet says it is working with partners to continually review and improve the results. The OSAP scandal involves massive growth in OSAP usage at a relatively small number of career colleges. The government suspects potential fraud and has referred the matter to the provincial police. Quinn has faced dozens of questions in the legislature.

Advertisement

Dunlop has faced multiple questions from the opposition and reporters but has not responded. The policy allowing online-only programs at career colleges to qualify for OSAP funding was extended under Dunlop. Quinn is now reversing it because he says those courses are where many red flags arose. Career Colleges Ontario says it warned the government about rapid rises in OSAP growth at certain schools in four meetings in 2023, during Dunlop's tenure.

The three opposition leaders say Dunlop should not dodge questions because she has a new role as minister of emergency preparedness and response.