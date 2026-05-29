Jill Biden's Memoir Reveals She Feared Husband Had Stroke During Debate

Jill Biden's upcoming memoir details her fear that President Joe Biden was having a stroke during the June 2024 debate, but critics question why she didn't act and later chanted 'four more years.'

In her forthcoming memoir, 'The View from the East Wing: A Memoir,' Jill Biden recounts the harrowing moments of the June 2024 presidential debate , where she feared her husband, then-President Joe Biden , was having a stroke.

In an interview with CBS News Sunday Morning, she stated, 'I was frightened, because I had never ever seen Joe like that before or since. Never. As I watched it, I thought, Oh, my God, he is having a stroke. And it scared me to death.

' The book, set for release on June 2nd, aims to present Mrs. Biden as dedicated to her roles as wife, mother, grandmother, teacher, and First Lady. However, critics argue that it instead highlights her complicity in covering up President Biden's cognitive decline. During the debate, Biden appeared confused and struggled to articulate his thoughts, leading to widespread concern about his mental fitness. Despite her alarm, Jill Biden did not intervene to stop the debate.

Instead, she was seen holding his hand as they descended the stage steps afterward. In the aftermath, she joined chants of 'four more years' at campaign rallies, a move that many found contradictory to her professed fear about his health. The memoir includes her speculation that Biden might have accidentally taken codeine cough syrup or Ambien, or that he was simply exhausted from travel. She writes, 'To this day, I still don t know what happened.

Why wasn t he making any sense? It was inexplicable to me.

' She also suggests that she wished for a blood test after the debate and proposed a cognitive test, but was overruled by his advisers. When asked about signs of cognitive decline, Jill Biden acknowledged that Biden was 'slowing down' and that the presidency ages a person quickly.

However, she insisted that he was 'the same, the essence of the same Joe Biden.

' This defense has not silenced accusations that she was a hidden hand managing an aging leader. The book and the accompanying media tour appear intended to dispel those accusations, but many observers believe they have only deepened the skepticism. The contrast between her private fear and her public support raises questions about her role in the administration.

The memoir is expected to be a key topic in the ongoing discourse about transparency and accountability in the White House, as it attempts to address one of the most controversial episodes of the Biden presidency





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