Jill Biden Defends Hunter Pardon Citing Fear of Political Targeting

First Lady Jill Biden publicly defends President Joe Biden's controversial pardon of their son Hunter, acknowledging the decision was driven by fear of political targeting after Donald Trump's 2024 election win, not legal principle.

Jill Biden has publicly defended President Joe Biden's decision to pardon his son Hunter, revealing for the first time that the reversal of years of public pledges was motivated by fear of political targeting under a second Trump administration.

In an interview with CBS correspondent Rita Braver set to air on Sunday, the First Lady stated she fully supported the pardon after concluding the Justice Departments posture toward Hunter changed once Donald Trump won the 2024 election. She explained that when Trump was elected, things changed, and they knew he would target Hunter. They could not let their son go to jail on a charge that no one has ever gone to jail for.

This admission is striking given that Joe Biden had repeatedly and publicly pledged not to pardon his son, only to do exactly that in the final weeks of his presidency, granting Hunter a sweeping pardon covering a broad scope of potential federal liability. The background of Hunter Bidens legal troubles is substantial.

He was convicted in June 2024 on three felony counts for lying on federal firearms paperwork about his drug use when purchasing a revolver, and separately pleaded guilty to nine tax-related charges. These convictions were the product of a years-long investigation that predated Trumps return to office, a fact that complicates the targeting narrative. The pardon drew bipartisan condemnation precisely because it contradicted Bidens stated position that no president should use executive clemency for personal gain.

Jill Biden also defended the administrations decision to issue preemptive pardons to other Biden family members before the inauguration, covering conduct for which no charges had even been filed. She expressed no regret, stating she truly supported it, wanted him to pardon Hunter at that point, and agreed with Joe. The interview comes as Jill Biden promotes her new memoir, View from the East Wing: A Memoir.

The renewed attention has frustrated Democratic strategists and officials, who argue it distracts from current political battles, reopens controversies the party would prefer to leave behind, and undermines efforts to move on from the Biden era. The CBS interview represents the most candid public accounting yet from the Biden family on the pardons rationale: not a vindication of Hunters innocence, but a calculated judgment that the incoming administration would weaponize the Justice Department against him, and that the family chose to act first.

This explanation has not calmed critics, who note that the Justice Department had already secured convictions before Trumps election. The pardon, effective immediately, covers any federal crimes Hunter may have committed from January 1, 2014 through December 1, 2024. The White House has not commented on whether the presidents reversal has damaged his credibility. The controversy continues to simmer as the nation prepares for the transition of power.

Jill Bidens comments also shed light on the familys mindset during the final months of Joe Bidens presidency. She described a growing concern that the incoming administration would pursue political vendettas against the president's family, a fear that intensified after Trumps victory. The First Lady emphasized that the decision was not made lightly, but out of a protective instinct for their son.

She acknowledged that the pardon might be unpopular but insisted it was the right thing to do under the circumstances. The interview provides a rare glimpse into the personal toll of public office and the difficult choices families of leaders sometimes face. The political fallout from the pardon continues. Republican lawmakers have threatened to hold hearings and investigate the scope of the pardon, arguing it sets a dangerous precedent.

Some Democrats have privately expressed disappointment, warning that it undermines public trust in the justice system and could haunt the party in future elections. Meanwhile, Hunter Bidens legal team has declined to comment further, and the president himself has not addressed the controversy beyond his original statement. The story remains a focal point of media coverage, with analysis focusing on the implications for presidential power and the rule of law.

As the Biden family prepares to leave the White House, the pardon controversy may well define the legacy of the final months of the administration





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