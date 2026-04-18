JFK's Grandson Critiques FX Series on JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy

Jack Schlossberg, grandson of John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, shared his amusement and reservations about the FX series Love Story, which dramatizes the relationship of his uncle John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy. He described laughing with his mother, Caroline Kennedy, at a clip featuring Grace Gummer's portrayal of her, and noted his father Edwin Schlossberg was depicted in questionable outfits, a contrast to his known style. Schlossberg defended his parents as dignified, private individuals dedicated to helping others, disagreeing with their negative portrayal in the show.

Jack Schlossberg , grandson of the late President John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, has made no secret of his disdain for the FX limited series Love Story. The show, which delves into the romantic narrative of his uncle, John F. Kennedy Jr., and his wife Carolyn Bessette Kennedy , has apparently not resonated with Schlossberg. Despite his public reservations, he did share a particular segment of the series with his mother, Caroline Kennedy .

According to E! News, this segment featured Grace Gummer portraying Caroline Kennedy. Schlossberg recounted the experience on an episode of Next Question With Katie Couric, stating that he showed his mother a clip of her onscreen representation. The reaction, he described, was one of shared amusement. "I showed her a clip of her," Schlossberg shared, "and we were laughing so hard." He elaborated on the scene, noting its intensity. "The person was freaking out," he said, "and we're just laughing so hard as if that's how my mom acts." Beyond his mother's portrayal, Schlossberg also commented on the depiction of his father, Edwin Schlossberg, particularly regarding his attire. "My dad's the most stylish guy I've ever met, so it's funny," he remarked, suggesting that the costume choices in the series did not align with his father's well-known sartorial elegance. Schlossberg candidly agreed with interviewer Katie Couric's observation that his parents had not been presented in a flattering light. He affectionately described his parents as "the two nicest, most dignified, private people in the whole world," emphasizing their selfless dedication to assisting others. This sentiment underscores his perception of a significant disconnect between the onscreen characters and the reality of his parents' characters. The series, by focusing on the tumultuous aspects of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy's relationship, may have inadvertently or deliberately created a narrative that Schlossberg finds misrepresentative of his own family's experience and the individuals he holds in high regard. His comments suggest a defense of his parents' dignity and privacy, which he feels the show may have compromised through its dramatic interpretations. The contrast between the show's portrayal and Schlossberg's personal knowledge of his parents' character is a central theme in his public remarks. His assertion that they "do nothing but help others" stands in stark opposition to any impression of negativity or superficiality that the series might have conveyed through its dramatic embellishments. Schlossberg's candidness provides a rare glimpse into the personal reactions of those connected to prominent public figures when their lives are dramatized for entertainment. His perspective highlights the inherent challenges of fictionalizing real-life events and the potential for such portrayals to evoke strong emotional responses from family members who possess intimate knowledge of the subjects. The emphasis on his parents' positive attributes – niceness, dignity, and a commitment to helping others – serves as a direct counterpoint to any potential for the series to have cast them in an unfavorable or frivolous light. This defense is not just a personal opinion but a clear statement about the values and character he associates with his family. The humor he found in the portrayal of his mother, while shared with her, also hints at a certain level of detachment and perhaps even disbelief at the dramatic liberties taken by the show's creators. The mention of questionable outfits for his father further reinforces the idea that the series' creative decisions, while potentially effective for storytelling, missed the mark in accurately reflecting the individuals involved. Ultimately, Schlossberg's engagement with the series, even through his criticisms, places a spotlight on the complexities of public perception versus private reality, especially for families with such a significant historical footprint





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