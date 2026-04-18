JFK Grandson Jabs at FX's 'Love Story' Portrayal of Parents

Jack Schlossberg, grandson of President John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, expressed his amusement and criticism regarding the FX limited series 'Love Story,' which depicts the romance between his uncle John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy. Schlossberg shared with Katie Couric that he showed his mother, Caroline Kennedy, a scene featuring Grace Gummer's portrayal of her, leading to shared laughter over the exaggerated depiction. He also humorously commented on his father Edwin Schlossberg's questionable fashion choices in the series, contrasting it with his father's known impeccable style. Schlossberg defended his parents as dignified and charitable individuals, suggesting their on-screen representation was not entirely accurate.

Jack Schlossberg , a prominent figure in the Kennedy family legacy and the grandson of President John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, has not held back his reservations concerning FX's recent limited series, 'Love Story.' This particular series delves into the intricate and ultimately tragic romantic narrative of his uncle, John F. Kennedy Jr. , and his wife, Carolyn Bessette Kennedy .

While Schlossberg has been vocal about his less-than-enthusiastic reception of the show's portrayal, he did share a particularly memorable moment where he showed his mother, Caroline Kennedy, a clip from the series, as reported by E! News. The scene in question featured Grace Gummer, who plays Caroline Kennedy in the production. Schlossberg recounted the experience on the 'Next Question With Katie Couric' podcast, describing the moment he presented the clip to his mother. He explained, 'I showed her a clip of her, and we were laughing so hard.' The humor stemmed from the stark contrast between the on-screen character’s exaggerated reactions and the reality of his mother’s demeanor. Schlossberg elaborated on the humorous dissonance, stating, 'The person was freaking out, and we're just laughing so hard as if that's how my mom acts.' Beyond his mother's on-screen depiction, Schlossberg also found amusement in the way his father, Edwin Schlossberg, was represented, particularly concerning his sartorial choices. He noted with a chuckle, 'My dad's the most stylish guy I've ever met, so it's funny.' This observation further underscored Schlossberg's perspective that the series took liberties with the real-life personalities of his parents. When pressed by Couric, Schlossberg readily agreed that his parents were not presented in an entirely positive light. He spoke with evident affection and respect for his parents, describing them as 'the two nicest, most dignified, private people in the whole world, who do nothing but help others.' This statement served as a clear assertion of his belief that the show's narrative veered from the authentic character of the individuals he knows and loves, highlighting a perceived lack of fidelity to their true essence and contributions. The sentiment expressed by Jack Schlossberg offers a unique, albeit personal, perspective on the challenges of dramatizing real-life figures and relationships, especially those with such a significant public profile. His comments provide an insider's view on how such portrayals can be perceived by the very subjects and their closest family members, adding another layer to the ongoing discourse surrounding biographical television series and their artistic interpretations. The contrast between the on-screen drama and the family's recollection of events, coupled with Schlossberg's lighthearted yet pointed critique, makes for an interesting commentary on the nature of historical fiction and its reception. The article references E! News as the source for these details, indicating the ongoing media interest in the Kennedy family and their connections to popular culture





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