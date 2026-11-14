Jets Rally From 4-0 Deficit To Beat Blackhawks 5-4 In Shootout Behind Scheifele's Nine Points

The Winnipeg Jets overcame a significant fourth-goal deficit to defeat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 in a shootout, driven by Mark Scheifele's historic performance. Scheifele recorded a goal and three assists, while Kyle Connor scored the decisive shootout winner and reached 700 career points.

The Winnipeg Jets produced one of the most dramatic comebacks in recent memory on Saturday night, rallying from a 4-0 deficit to defeat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 in a shootout.

The victory marked Winnipeg's sixth straight win and their second comeback from four goals down this season, following a similar feat against the Montreal Canadiens earlier in November. The game took place in Chicago, with the final score secured after a tense penalty shot session that concluded late in the evening. Mark Scheifele was the central figure in the Jets' resurgence, recording a career-highlight performance with one goal and three assists.

Also read Jets Rally From 4-0 Deficit To Beat Blackhawks 5-4 In Shootout Behind Scheifele's Record

Mark Scheifele Leads Winnipeg Jets Comeback

His contributions helped him reach 933 career points, making him the all-time points leader for the franchise for the second time in his tenure. This achievement surpassed the record previously held by Dale Hawerchuk, whose original Jets records were consolidated with Winnipeg's history before the current season began. Kyle Connor also played a pivotal role, scoring a goal during regulation play and netting the decisive shootout winner.

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Connor's goal in the second period marked his 700th career point, further highlighting the offensive depth of the Winnipeg roster. He celebrated enthusiastically with his teammates at the bench after scoring, a moment captured by photographers amidst the chaotic atmosphere of the comeback. The Blackhawks had taken control early in the game, chasing starting goalie Stuart Skinner from the crease after just 20 minutes of play.

Chicago scored three times on eight shots while Skinner was in net, with Tyler Bertuzzi, Anton Frondell, and Connor Bedard finding the back of the net. Frank Nazar added a tip-in goal with 5:16 left in the second period to extend the lead to 4-0, seemingly putting the game out of reach for Winnipeg. Winnipeg responded with explosive offensive bursts, scoring four times in just 2 minutes and 7 seconds to tie the game.

Nico Daws Saves Jets From Fourth Deficit

Gabriel Vilardi scored from the right slot to equalize at 4-4 with 1:13 remaining in regulation. Goalie Nico Daws was pulled for an extra attacker, but Vilardi's shot forced a scramble that resulted in the tying goal. Cole Perfetti had also contributed with a power-play goal in the first minute of the third period to bring the Jets within one goal. Nico Daws made 12 saves in relief for Winnipeg after Skinner's early exit, standing tall when it mattered most.

In the shootout, Daws stopped Roman Kantserov to lock up the victory. Scheifele also scored in the shootout to help secure the two points. The win prevented Chicago goalie Spencer Knight from achieving his first shutout since March, despite Knight making 27 saves. Scheifele had opened the scoring in the second period with a 15-foot shot past Knight's glove side, breaking the 4-0 deficit and igniting the comeback that defined the night.