Jets Not Trading Garrett Wilson Before Nov. 10 Deadline

The New York Jets will not trade wide receiver Garrett Wilson before the Nov. 10 NFL deadline, sources say, despite speculation and interest from other teams.

The New York Jets will not trade wide receiver Garrett Wilson before the NFL's Nov. 10 trade deadline, according to a well-placed source who told ESPN this weekend that there is no way the Jets move the 26-year-old despite interest from other teams. The report arrives as trade talks ramp up across the league ahead of the deadline.

Wilson, one of the most talented players at his position, recently said he did not want to be traded and wants to remain with the team.

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Why the Jets Are Keeping Wilson

The Jets have no interest in moving on from Wilson. They signed him to a four-year, $130 million extension that runs through 2030 just 15 months ago, and team ownership is said to love him and would want no part of a trade, according to sources.

New York has also already amassed a surplus of draft picks, so the priority now shifts toward making selections rather than collecting more of them. The Jets hold the Indianapolis Colts' 2027 first-round pick and the higher of Dallas' or Green Bay's 2027 first-round pick, both acquired in earlier deals.

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Wilson is viewed as a central building block as the Jets look to replenish their roster and get stronger on offense through the 2027 draft.

Deadline History and the Simmons Precedent

The confidence around Wilson comes with recent cautionary examples. The Jets might have said the same thing a year ago about cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, only to trade both star players on deadline day for a bevy of draft picks. Sources say the situation with Wilson this year is different for various reasons.

The Tennessee Titans likewise told teams there was no way they would trade perennial Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, until they did on Thursday, receiving two first-round picks and a fourth-round pick in return.

Despite those precedents, Wilson does seem untouchable before the deadline, with the Jets uninterested in parting with a player they consider a cornerstone.

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Wilson Addresses Trade Talk

Wilson recently told reporters he did not want to be traded. He said he wants to be with the team, wants to win games and that winning has been the one thing missing. He added that he loves it with the Jets but that he does not love it more than winning.

Wilson described himself as hopeful and said he has dug deep to stay optimistic for three, four, five years, which is why each weekend hurts a little more.

Other Receivers on the Market

Other wide receiver names continue to surface in connection with the trade deadline, including Jacksonville's Brian Thomas Jr., Indianapolis' Josh Downs, Minnesota's Jauan Jennings, Cleveland's Jerry Jeudy and Tennessee's Calvin Ridley. Those receivers might be attainable in the days leading up to the Nov. 10 deadline, but Wilson is not.