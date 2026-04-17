Jets Miss Playoffs After Presidents' Trophy Season; Coach Vows to Find Answers

The Winnipeg Jets conclude their season with a significant drop-off after winning the Presidents' Trophy, failing to qualify for the Stanley Cup playoffs and leaving fans disappointed. Head coach Arniel expresses his regret and vows to analyze the team's performance to implement necessary changes for the next season. Meanwhile, a Sharks player sets a franchise record for points.

Thursday night marked the end of the Winnipeg Jets ' season, and despite a final standing ovation at Canada Life Centre, the disappointment was palpable for fans who will not be witnessing playoff hockey. Head coach Arniel expressed his regret, stating that the team's failure to secure a playoff spot was a significant letdown.

He acknowledged the immense passion of the city and province for playoff hockey, commonly known as The Whiteout, and the missed opportunity for fans to engage in the celebratory atmosphere of playoff games, including the street parties. The Jets concluded their season with a disappointing 35-35-12 record, amassing 82 points. This starkly contrasts with the previous season, where they dominated the league, winning the Presidents' Trophy with an NHL-best 116 points, a difference of 34 points. Last season, the team reached the second round of the playoffs. Remarkably, the Jets are now the fifth NHL team in history to win the Presidents' Trophy one season and subsequently fail to qualify for the playoffs the following year. Arniel described the feeling as a gut punch, noting that the team and its supporters genuinely believed they would make the postseason. Defenceman DeMelo echoed these sentiments, expressing that the team had let themselves and the fans down, particularly with their poor performance in the final four games of the season, where they were outscored 24-7. He characterized the season's end as a real bad showing. Meanwhile, in a separate storyline, a Sharks player set a franchise record for points in a season with a goal and two assists, concluding with an impressive 45 goals and 70 assists for 115 points, surpassing a previous San Jose great. Despite the scoreline, with the Sharks leading 6-1 in the third period, fans displayed remarkable support by attempting to enjoy the game and even initiating a wave. DeMelo conveyed his gratitude to the fans for their unwavering support throughout a tough and disappointing year, acknowledging that they deserved much better. He emphasized that the team has the best fans in the league and expressed hope for a turnaround next season. The Jets' home record of 19-16-6 meant they failed to reach the 20-win mark at home for the first time in nine full seasons. The season finale was a second consecutive sellout, though the building had only sold out nine times in total this season, compared to sixteen sellouts the previous year. Arniel confirmed that playoff hockey would not be returning to Winnipeg until September, reinforcing the feeling of letdown for both the team and the fanbase. He acknowledged the frustration of not being in playoff contention at this time of year and stated his commitment to finding answers during the four-month offseason. He admitted that being out of the playoff race would be difficult to watch but promised to analyze his coaching strategies and explore potential changes. The head coach recognized that in the result-driven business of professional hockey, he and the entire team must perform at a higher level. He indicated a willingness to question and modify his approaches to improve the team's performance in the upcoming season





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