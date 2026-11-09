Jets coach Arniel disappointed Hellebuyck won't face former team in Winnipeg return

Winnipeg Jets coach Scott Arniel says he is disappointed Connor Hellebuyck will not start against his former team Tuesday after the Devils chose another goaltender. Arniel says the decision only prolongs a difficult chapter for the organization.

Winnipeg Jets head coach Scott Arniel says he is disappointed Connor Hellebuyck will not face his former team Tuesday night in Winnipeg. Arniel argued the decision only prolongs a difficult chapter for the organization after months of uncertainty surrounding the star goaltender's departure.

The New Jersey Devils announced the decision after Hellebuyck made 23 saves in Sunday's 4-0 shutout win over Toronto. The Devils said their analysis showed they had a better chance of winning Tuesday with another goaltender in net. Yeah, disappointed, Arniel said after Monday's practice. I've seen a lot of analytics in my life.

Also read Connor Hellebuyck to sit out Devils return to Winnipeg due to analytics-driven win probability call

Hellebuyck History with the Jets

And since it's really come into the forefront, I'm not sure how this works into the analytics part of it. Hellebuyck spent 11 seasons with the Jets, winning three Vezina Trophies and the 2024-25 Hart Trophy as league MVP, before demanding a trade. Winnipeg dealt him to New Jersey on Oct. 23 for a package that included forward Dawson Mercer, goaltender Nico Daws and a second-round draft pick.

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Arniel says he had hoped the game would bring closure for the organization, players and fans. I mean, he just gave up on us, Arniel said. And so it'll be nice to just finally be done with this. Arniel says Hellebuyck's absence only pushes the issue down the road, with the Jets scheduled to visit New Jersey later this month.

The 33-year-old Hellebuyck says he wanted to face his former team but understands the Devils' decision. He plans to explain his reasons for leaving Winnipeg when he speaks to reporters Tuesday. Jets captain Adam Lowry admitted he was surprised by the decision and would have preferred to face his former teammate. Oh, I would have loved to play against him.

Jets Focus on Devils Game

I think, you know, that we'd all be lying if we said we weren't looking forward to the opportunity, he said. Lowry says there was plenty of anticipation among Jets fans, who were looking forward to either thanking Hellebuyck or expressing their displeasure over his departure. They'll just have to wait a little bit, he said. Arniel says he feels for Jets fans who were looking forward to Hellebuyck's return, but his team's focus must remain on beating New Jersey.

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We still have to beat the New Jersey Devils, and that's the single biggest thing, he said. They're a real good team right now, and we're going to have to make sure that we do everything we possibly can. It would have been great to beat him if he was in net, but he's not, Arniel said. The Jets have won three straight games, while the Devils have won nine of their last 10.

Canadian Press Report Details

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2026.