JetBlue raises checked bag fees again as jet fuel prices stay elevated

JetBlue raised checked baggage fees for the second time this year, with most economy passengers now paying at least US$50 each way for a first checked bag. The airline says the increase offsets rising fuel and operating costs tied to elevated jet fuel prices.

JetBlue has raised its checked baggage fees for the second time this year, making it more expensive for travellers to check luggage just as the busy holiday travel season gets underway.

The new fees apply to tickets purchased on or after Nov. 3. Most economy passengers flying within the United States, Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean will pay at least US$50 each way for their first checked bag, up from US$39 previously. The price climbs to US$55 during peak travel periods, including Thanksgiving and the winter holidays, if passengers pay at least 24 hours before departure.

Also read JetBlue raises checked bag fees to at least $50 as jet fuel costs climb

JetBlue Adjusts Fees To Offset Rising Costs

Those who wait until the final 24 hours will pay US$60 during off-peak periods and US$70 during peak periods. We're adjusting checked bag fees to help offset rising fuel and operating costs, JetBlue said in an emailed statement. This helps us keep our base fares competitive while giving customers the choice to pay for a checked bag only if they need one.

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At the start of the year, the first checked bag on most economy domestic JetBlue flights cost US$35 during off-peak periods. But that was before the Iran war started in late February with U.S.-Israeli strikes and sent jet fuel prices swinging. The war with Iran remains unresolved, keeping traffic largely restricted through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route for global oil supplies. The disruption has kept jet fuel prices elevated.

The fee for a second checked bag has also increased, starting at US$70 each way during off-peak periods and US$75 during peak travel. Passengers checking their bags at the airport can pay as much as US$85 for a second bag. JetBlue, which has its flagship terminal at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, previously raised checked baggage fees in March.

Broader Airline Baggage Fee Hikes Impact Travel

That increase helped set off a broader round of baggage fee hikes among major U.S. airlines, including Delta, United, American and Southwest. JetBlue executives said last week during the airline's third-quarter earnings call that demand has remained resilient even as fares have risen in response to higher jet fuel prices.

JetBlue said its average fuel price reached US$3.91 per gallon in the summer, up 57 per cent from a year earlier, and is expected to climb to US$4.64 during the final three months of the year, up 85 per cent from the same time last year. JetBlue said some travellers, including eligible co-branded credit card holders and members of JetBlue's loyalty program, can still check bags for free. Rio Yamat, The Associated Press