JetBlue raises checked bag fees to at least $50 as jet fuel costs climb

JetBlue raised checked baggage fees for the second time this year, with the first bag now costing at least $50 each way for most economy passengers. The airline cited higher jet fuel prices, which reached $3.91 per gallon in summer and are expected to climb to $4.64.

JetBlue raised its checked baggage fees for a second time this year as elevated jet fuel prices continue to pressure airline operating costs. The new fees apply to tickets purchased on or after Nov. 3.

Most economy passengers flying within the United States, Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean will now pay at least $50 each way for their first checked bag, up from $39 previously. The fee for a second checked bag has also increased, starting at $70 each way during off-peak periods and $75 during peak travel. Passengers who check bags at the airport can pay as much as $85 for a second bag.

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JetBlue Baggage Fee Breakdown By Time

Those who pay at least 24 hours before departure can pay lower fees during peak periods, including Thanksgiving and the winter holidays. Travelers who wait until the final 24 hours will pay $60 during off-peak periods and $70 during peak periods. At the start of the year, the first checked bag on most economy domestic JetBlue flights cost $35 during off-peak periods. That was before the airline previously raised checked baggage fees in March.

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That increase helped set off a broader trend of baggage fee increases across the industry. The airline said in the spring that the increases are intended to help offset higher operating costs while allowing the airline to keep its base fares competitive. The Associated Press sent the airline emailed requests for comment Wednesday on the latest fee increases. JetBlue did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment on the latest fee increases.

JetBlue executives said last week during the airline's third-quarter earnings call that demand has remained resilient even as fares have risen in response to higher jet fuel prices. JetBlue said its average fuel price reached $3.91 per gallon in the summer, up 57% from a year earlier. It is expected to climb to $4.64 during the final three months of the year, up 85% from the same time last year.

JetBlue Fuel Costs Drive Price Hikes

The changes come as jet fuel prices remain elevated, putting pressure on airline operating costs. JetBlue said some travelers, including eligible co-branded credit card holders and members of JetBlue's loyalty program, can still check bags for free. The airline has its flagship terminal at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport. The fee increases apply to tickets purchased on or after Nov. 3.

Peak travel periods include Thanksgiving and the winter holidays. Passengers who pay at least 24 hours before departure can pay lower fees during those peak periods. Those who wait until the final 24 hours will pay $60 during off-peak periods and $70 during peak periods. The airline previously raised checked baggage fees in March.

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Baggage Fees Rise Across Airline Industry

That increase helped set off a broader trend of baggage fee increases across the industry. At the start of the year, the first checked bag on most economy domestic JetBlue flights cost $35 during off-peak periods. JetBlue has its flagship terminal at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport. The airline said in the spring that the increases are intended to help offset higher operating costs while allowing the airline to keep its base fares competitive.

The Associated Press sent the airline emailed requests for comment Wednesday on the latest fee increases. JetBlue executives said last week during the airline's third-quarter earnings call that demand has remained resilient even as fares have risen in response to higher jet fuel prices. JetBlue said its average fuel price reached $3.91 per gallon in the summer, up 57% from a year earlier.

It is expected to climb to $4.64 during the final three months of the year, up 85% from the same time last year. JetBlue said some travelers, including eligible co-branded credit card holders and members of JetBlue's loyalty program, can still check bags for free. The airline did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment on the latest fee increases. The changes come as jet fuel prices remain elevated, putting pressure on airline operating costs.