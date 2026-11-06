Jessica De Filippo Wins Northern Super League Player of the Year

Vancouver Rise striker Jessica De Filippo earned Northern Super League Player of the Year honors after a dominant 2026 season with 13 goals and 4 assists.

Vancouver Rise forward Jessica De Filippo has been named the Northern Super League Player of the Year following a standout campaign in the 2026 season. The Canadian striker recorded 13 goals and four assists, leading the entire league in scoring and securing the highest individual honor in the competition. This recognition caps a year defined by rigorous preparation and significant statistical achievements for the 25-year-old attacker.

De Filippo Leads NSL Scoring Charts

Jessica De Filippo tallied 13 goals across the 2026 regular season, establishing herself as the top scorer in the Northern Super League. In addition to her offensive output, she contributed four assists, demonstrating her versatility and playmaking ability on the pitch. Her performance earned her multiple accolades throughout the year, including the NSL Player of the Month award in August and the Forward of the Year title announced later in the season. She was also named to the league's Team of the Season, solidifying her status as one of the most impactful players in the competition.

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Family Support and Emotional Reaction

The moment Jessica De Filippo learned she had won the Player of the Year award, her parents, Ingrid and Steve, called from their home in Montreal to share the news. The information did not immediately register with the athlete, requiring her to call them back once the significance of the achievement sank in. She described becoming very emotional during the call, noting that her family's pride mirrored her own feelings about the accomplishment. De Filippo emphasized that the award validates the unseen work and personal sacrifice required to succeed at the professional level.

Growth and Team Dynamics Analysis

Rise midfielder Nikki Stanton has observed Jessica De Filippo's evolution into a more dynamic player over the last two seasons. Stanton highlighted De Filippo's improved ability to find space and execute precise turns, describing her as a reliable goal scorer who threatens defenses with both feet and her head. Rise interim head coach Iain Darbyshire praised her intense drive and belief in her abilities. Darbyshire noted that her strong team ethic and togetherness are vital assets that the squad intends to leverage more heavily in upcoming matches.

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Postseason Outlook and Playoff Schedule

The Vancouver Rise finished the 2026 regular season with a 9-12-4 record and advanced to the semifinals. They fell 3-0 to the Montreal Roses in the first leg of their semifinal series on Nov. 1. The team now prepares for the return leg of the playoff series, which will take place at Montreal's Stade Boreal on Sunday. The Northern Super League final is scheduled to be held in Ottawa on Nov. 14, marking the next critical milestone for Jessica De Filippo and her teammates.

Career Trajectory and Future Ambitions

Jessica De Filippo joined the Vancouver Rise ahead of the team's inaugural season last year, following stints playing in Spain, Germany, and with the Vancouver Whitecaps women's team. In her first season, she registered seven goals and three assists, helping Vancouver win the first-ever Northern Super League championship. This year, she brought that experience to a new level of individual excellence. She views this Player of the Year award as a stepping stone rather than a final destination, expressing excitement about what lies ahead in her career.