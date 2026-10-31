Jersey Mike's CEO Sees Long-Term Growth Despite IPO Setback

Jersey Mike's stock has faced challenges since its July IPO, dipping to a low of $16.09 in October. However, CEO Charlie Morrison remains confident, citing 20 consecutive quarters of positive same-store sales and a 3% Q3 growth rate. The company is focusing on expanding its catering services, which have risen by 17% year-to-date, and targeting the late-night dining market to capture younger customers.

Jersey Mike's CEO Charlie Morrison remains bullish on the company's prospects despite recent stock volatility. Since the IPO in July, the share price has fluctuated significantly, dropping as low as $16.09 in October before recovering.

Morrison attributes this to temporary market conditions rather than underlying business issues, pointing to a streak of 20 consecutive quarters of positive same-store sales growth and a recent 3% increase in the third quarter. The company is actively expanding, with a 9% increase in unit count and a strong focus on catering, which has seen sales growth of approximately 17% so far this year.

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Looking forward, Morrison sees significant potential in capturing a larger share of the late-night dining market, particularly with younger consumers aged 18-34, and plans to extend operating hours in certain locations to accommodate this demand.