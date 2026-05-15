As Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell navigated through eight years of economic growth amidst high inflation and low interest rates after the COVID-19 pandemic. He achieved milestones such as lowering unemployment to historic lows and, despite the President's antagonism, safeguarded the Fed's independence from day-to-day politics. His continued service on the Fed's board will enable a deeper understanding of his legacy in his final days.

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell , who stepped down as chair of the U.S. central bank after eight tumultuous years, faces an unavoidable part of his legacy: the post-pandemic inflation surge that has transformed the economy.

His initial stance on low inflation and interest rates after the COVID-19 pandemic, and his belief in the 'transitory' nature of inflation, were met with criticism for contributing to the surge in prices that is causing rising costs for groceries, cars, and rents. Inflation had been an issue for years, but it became a significant concern during the pandemic when consumer prices rose by a four-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022.

This was a dramatic contrast from the average inflation rate of 10% over the past six years. Powell, and other Fed officials, believed that the surge in prices was a temporary result of supply chain snarls caused by the pandemic.

However, their initial predictions fell short, and prices have continued to rise, as families struggle to afford basic necessities. Powell emphasized the central bank's mission to safeguard price stability and ensure economic growth, saying that they would backtrack 'proactively, and aggressively' if inflation threatened to spin out of control.

However, in March 2020, Powell committed to continue using 'these powers forcefully, proactively, and aggressively.

' In March 2022, Powell confirmed that the Fed would raise interest rates, one of the most aggressive actions the central bank took to combat the inflation surge. Politically, Powell faced criticism from President Donald Trump and his supporters, who called him 'soft' on inflation and accused him of conducting monetary policy in 'the enemy's vineyard.

' Powell managed to fend off many attacks and stayed at the WC, maintaining the Fed's independence from the tumultuous Trump era. Official criticism of Powell for his policy decisions has been mixed. Some believe he overstated the transitory nature of inflation and contributed to the surge in prices through aggressive monetary policy, while others think he provided crucial assistance in avoiding a significant economic recession.





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