WWE announced that Jermaine Haley, known as Bronson Reed, died Friday at 38 due to medical complications. He last appeared at Crown Jewel on Nov. 6 against Oba Femi.

Jermaine Haley, known as the WWE wrestler Bronson Reed, has died due to medical complications. He was 38. World Wrestling Entertainment announced Haley's death on Friday, but did not provide details.

Jermaine Haley Bronson Reed WWE Death

The company said he passed away earlier today at the age of 38 due to medical complications. WWE released a statement mourning his death. WWE is devastated to announce that Jermaine Haley, also known as Bronson Reed, passed away earlier today at the age of 38 due to medical complications, the company said. Jermaine was a larger-than-life figure in WWE, but more importantly, he was a phenomenal person, a devoted family man, and a beloved colleague, the statement continued.

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The company extended condolences to his family. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Jermaine's entire family, including his pregnant wife, Paige, their daughter, as well as his friends, co-workers and fans. WWE also shared a post on X saying the company is devastated and sending thoughts to his family, friends and fans. Haley last appeared at the Nov. 6 WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

He competed in a match against Oba Femi at that event. A video clip from the event showed Haley being thrown through tables during his final WWE appearance. Born in Adelaide, Australia, Haley had two stints in WWE after joining the promotion in 2019. The Australian-born wrestler built a career in professional wrestling under the Ring name Bronson Reed.

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He became known for his size and power inside the ring, which WWE described as a larger-than-life presence. WWE did not provide further details about the medical complications. The announcement did not include additional information about the circumstances of his death. The company confirmed he passed away earlier on Friday at the age of 38.

Family Condolences Wife Paige

Haley leaves behind his pregnant wife, Paige, and their daughter. The statement from WWE specifically mentioned his family in its condolences. The company also noted he was a devoted family man and a beloved colleague. The wrestling community and fans are mourning the loss of Haley.

WWE's statement asked for thoughts and condolences for his entire family, friends, co-workers and fans. He was 38 years old at the time of his death. His final WWE match was at Crown Jewel on Nov. 6 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He faced Oba Femi in that match.

The event took place just weeks before his death was announced. Haley joined WWE in 2019 and had two separate runs with the promotion. Born in Adelaide, Australia, he traveled internationally for his wrestling career. His career included appearances at major WWE events such as Backlash in 2023 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

At WWE Backlash on May 6, 2023, Haley entered the ring at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico. That event was part of his WWE career. The company said he was a phenomenal person and a devoted family man. The death was announced on Friday, Nov. 27, 2026.

Medical Complications Details Absent

WWE said he passed away earlier that day. No further details about the medical complications were released by the company. WWE described Haley as a larger-than-life figure in the company. The statement emphasized that he was more importantly a phenomenal person.

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It also called him a devoted family man and a beloved colleague. The company's message included thoughts and deepest condolences for his entire family. This includes his pregnant wife, Paige, their daughter, as well as his friends, co-workers and fans. A social media post from WWE repeated the condolences to his family, friends and fans.

Haley's last WWE appearance was at Crown Jewel on Nov. 6 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He wrestled Oba Femi in that match. A clip from the event showed him being thrown through tables, which was described as his final WWE appearance. Born in Adelaide, Australia, Haley had two stints in WWE after joining the promotion in 2019.

He was 38 years old. The cause of death was medical complications, according to WWE. WWE did not provide details about what those complications were. The announcement was made on Friday, Nov. 27, 2026.

Tributes Fans Colleagues Mourning

The company confirmed his age and the cause in its statement. Tributes and condolences have been directed to his family. WWE specifically mentioned his pregnant wife, Paige, and their daughter in its statement. The company also expressed condolences to his friends, co-workers and fans.

Haley's career included his time in WWE under the name Bronson Reed. He joined the promotion in 2019 and had two separate stints. Born in Adelaide, Australia, he became known to WWE fans for his in-ring presence. His final match was against Oba Femi at Crown Jewel.

The event took place on Nov. 6 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The match was weeks before his death at age 38 due to medical complications.