Jeremy Treatman's Palestra Bluff That Launched LeBron James' Pre-Hype

Discover how Jeremy Treatman convinced St. Vincent-St. Mary coach Dru Joyce II to play LeBron James at the historic Palestra in 2002 without securing the venue first.

Jeremy Treatman, a former assistant coach in the Philadelphia suburbs who ran a growing company organizing high-profile basketball events for future stars, sent a pivotal fax to Dru Joyce II, the new coach at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio. This occurred in the summer of 2002, just six months after 17-year-old LeBron James appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated with the headline "The Chosen One." Treatman pitched Joyce on a grandiose plan to elevate James' hype by securing games at prestigious venues, including the Palestra in Philadelphia, Madison Square Garden, Ohio State, the University of Dayton, and the Dean Dome in North Carolina.

Treatman's Bold Bluff Captures Coach's Attention

Treatman's persuasive pitch worked immediately, with Joyce responding the next day to confirm participation after hearing about the Palestra opportunity. The Akron coach had long dreamed of playing in that iconic facility, having heard stories about it his entire life, and was ready to commit to the itinerary Treatman proposed. Treatman admitted to ESPN that he had completely bluffed about securing the Palestra, having spoken to no one at the venue prior to making the offer.

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Historic Significance Of The Palestra Venue

The Palestra, named by University of Pennsylvania professor William N. Bates after the Greek term for an athletic competition, served as the home for Penn's basketball, volleyball, and wrestling teams. Its reputation as a hoops haven extended far beyond its location on the Quakers' campus, characterized by a red brick facade and steel arches supporting the ceiling. Bleachers in the arena sit so close to the maple hardwood that it earned the nickname "The Cathedral of College Basketball."

The venue has hosted more NCAA men's basketball games than any other arena in the country and was the traditional home for the famed round-robin Big Five schedule between Philadelphia's college teams. Detroit Pistons assistant coach Jerome Allen, a Penn alum, noted that Cameron Indoor Stadium at Duke was modeled after the Palestra, which opened in 1926 for its first college game in 1927.

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Matching James Against Local Star Maureece Rice

Treatman had first seen James play in person at the Slam Dunk to the Beach tournament in Lewes, Delaware, in December 2001, where an under-the-basket reverse layup reminded him of Julius Erving's iconic move against Mark Landsberger. Treatman immediately called Gregg Downer, his former head coach at Lower Merion High School, to report that he might have seen someone better than Kobe Bryant. He then contacted Peggy Kowalski, the Palestra's box office manager, telling her he was almost certain the event would sell out.

Treatman wanted to keep the opponent local, specifically seeking the best Philadelphia team rather than the best overall team. He settled on Strawberry Mansion, a Philadelphia Public League school whose star guard Maureece Rice was threatening to break Wilt Chamberlain's historic high school scoring record. The resulting matchup between James and Rice was set for December 22, 2002, generating significant anticipation for the battle.

Lasting Impact On Basketball Culture And Venues

The event at the Palestra created a raucous atmosphere that left a lasting impression on attendees, including future Penn guard Aron Cohen, who sat in the stands as a high school sophomore five years prior to his college career. Jerome Allen recalled that everyone talked about the battle between Bron and Reece Rice, highlighting the cultural weight of the game. The NBA's executive vice president of basketball strategy and growth, Evan Wasch, recently stated that the Palestra remains on the list to potentially host a future NBA Cup championship, proving the venue's enduring prestige.

Treatman's strategy of leveraging legendary venues and high-stakes rivalries fundamentally shifted how high school basketball prospects were marketed. By bluffing his way into securing the Palestra, he created a narrative around LeBron James that transcended typical high school sports coverage. This approach demonstrated the commercial viability of pairing elite talent with historic settings, a model that continues to influence basketball promotions today.