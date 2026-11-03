Jeremy Edwardson Writes Granny in the Attic About Royal Secret

Author Jeremy Edwardson explores family lore linking Ann Thomas to Queen Victoria in his new novel Granny in the Attic, published November 3, 2026.

California resident and author Jeremy Edwardson has released a debut novel titled Granny in the Attic that transforms a multi-generational family secret into a historical thriller. The book centers on the alleged hidden sister of Queen Victoria named Ann Thomas. This narrative emerged from stories passed down by his grandmother Joyce Hearn who lived in Salmon Arm and his great-grandmother Evelyn Codd who resided on a farm in Tappen.

The Origin of the Family Legend

Edwardson explains that the core premise of Granny in the Attic stems from oral history shared within his family for decades. He states that his great-great-great-grandmother was born from a forbidden relationship between a radical reformer and a duchess. This union produced heirs that the British Crown could never officially acknowledge due to political and social constraints of the era. The story suggests that revealing this lineage would have caused significant scandal for the Government of England in the nineteenth century.

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Discovery of Hidden Artifacts

The creative process for the novel began when Edwardson sought comfort after grieving the loss of a dear friend. During this period he searched his attic and discovered a box labeled Granny tucked away in a corner. Inside he found aged parchment letters and faded photographs that depicted Ann Thomas. These artifacts provided tangible evidence that supported the family lore he had previously dismissed as fairy tales told by his relatives.

Family Fear and Historical Investigation

When Edwardson discussed the contents of the box with his ninety-one-year-old grandmother Joyce Hearn she reacted with fear rather than curiosity. She warned him that investigating the mysterious knight baby mentioned in their stories was dangerous. Joyce Hearn stated that someone was watching her and that her life had been threatened if she continued to dig into the past. Despite these warnings Edwardson proceeded with a year-long search through nineteenth-century newspapers diaries and conversations with historians.

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Plot Details and Royal Intrigue

The novel juxtaposes two women one living in opulent luxury and the other in care-worn poverty both subjected to the power of the Freemasons. Ann Thomas was born in eighteen twenty-nine amid England's fog-shrouded intrigue and smuggled to a remote Welsh farm. Her sister Queen Victoria ascended to the throne in eighteen thirty-seven while navigating scandals and reformist dreams haunted by a hidden sibling. The plot involves noble visionaries like John Lambton Earl of Durham who plotted to forge a progressive monarchy.

Genetic Evidence and Narrative Impact

Edwardson notes that DNA tests revealed matches that official records denied fueling his obsession with the truth. The book blends meticulously researched British history with a genetic thread linking his family to the people at the center of this royal mystery. It portrays stolen reunions and a love that could potentially topple Victoria's throne. The work serves as both a historical thriller and a family reckoning regarding silenced women and hidden children.