Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said he made serious mistakes but would return as CEO if the board decides it is in the company's best interest, in his first statement since resigning last week.

Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said Tuesday he would be willing to return to lead the chipmaker if the board asks, in his first statement since resigning last week over news of his extramarital affairs.

Jensen Huang Thanks Supporters Amid Scandal

Huang posted the full statement on X. Huang said he has been overwhelmed by the love and support of friends, industry colleagues, and people he has never met over the past week. He thanked everyone who has shown kindness to his family and him. He said he came to the United States 53 years ago and that becoming an American citizen is one of the greatest gifts and proudest moments of his life. He called Nvidia his life's work.

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Huang said building Nvidia into the company it is today alongside his colleagues has been a privilege and an honor. He said nowhere but in America could a company like Nvidia be possible. He said he did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at Nvidia and made serious mistakes in his personal life. He said he created problems for the Board that he deeply regrets.

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Huang said he owns his mistakes completely and is committed to cooperating with the Board's independent investigation. He also said he loves the country and he loves Nvidia. Since his departure, Huang said he has seen an outpouring of calls from Nvidia's employees, investors, business partners, and customers for him to return as CEO. Many continue to reach out to him directly as the company navigates complex technology, market, competitive, and geopolitical dynamics.

Huang Offers Return If Board Requests

Huang called Nvidia a once-in-a-generation company. He said that if the Board of Directors decides his return is in the best interest of shareholders, employees, the company, and America, he would be honored to answer those calls and return as CEO. He thanked everyone who has shared good wishes and said he is profoundly humbled by the support. He told his family he loves them and will spend the rest of his life being worthy of theirs.

His resignation came after reports about his personal life, including a fellow co-worker and a woman accused of being a Chinese spy. The spy accusation has not been confirmed. A business analyst, Ian Lee, said the Nvidia scandal has national security implications and impacts an artificial intelligence battle between the United States and China. The case has drawn attention because of Nvidia's central role in advanced computing and AI chips, which are at the center of U.S.-China technology competition.

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Trump Questions Spy Allegations Against Huang

On Monday, President Donald Trump told reporters he thinks Huang learned a big lesson and would not mind seeing him reinstated at the company. Trump also questioned the spy allegation. Trump said that usually any beautiful woman coming to the country from China is called a spy. He added that he does not know whether she was a spy at all.

Huang's statement does not guarantee a return. The decision rests with Nvidia's Board of Directors, which is conducting an independent investigation. Huang said he would answer calls for his return only if the board determines it is in the best interest of shareholders, employees, the company, and America. Huang was unseated last week from the top job at Nvidia, a company that is a linchpin in the booming artificial intelligence sector.

The board has not announced a decision on whether Huang will return or who will lead the company going forward.