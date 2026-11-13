Nvidia shares drop over 4% as Jensen Huang exits, triggering declines across Asian tech sectors including Japan's Nikkei, South Korea's Kospi, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng.

Nvidia stock fell more than 4% following the departure of co-founder Jensen Huang, a move that sent shockwaves through Asian technology markets on Friday. The exit of Huang, who was considered the face of the company and a central architect of the global artificial intelligence boom, has sparked urgent questions about the future direction of AI development and hardware supply chains. Investors across East Asia reacted swiftly to the news, selling off shares in major chipmakers and technology firms that had previously benefited from the rapid expansion of American AI infrastructure.

Asian Tech Stocks Slide on Nvidia Decline

Japan's Nikkei 225 index managed a slight recovery, rising 0.5% to close at 61,142.35, despite the broader negative sentiment. However, individual company performances were mixed and often negative. Shares of chip equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron rose 1.7%, offering a minor bright spot in a otherwise troubled trading session. In contrast, memory chip maker Kioxia Holdings dropped 2.3% as investors reassessed the demand for storage solutions in a potentially slowing AI sector.

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SoftBank Group, a major investor in OpenAI, suffered a significant 5.1% loss, highlighting the interconnected risks within the artificial intelligence investment ecosystem. The downturn was not isolated to Japan, as South Korea's benchmark Kospi index declined 1% to reach 5,290.53. Samsung Electronics, one of the nation's most valuable corporations, saw its share price fall by 1%, reflecting the heavy dependence of South Korean hardware giants on the sustained momentum of American AI innovation. SK Hynix, a key memory chipmaker, faced even steeper losses, dropping 3% as the market digested the implications of leadership changes at Nvidia.

US Markets Fall Before Asian Trading Opens

The negative sentiment in Asia was preceded by losses on Wall Street earlier in the day. The benchmark S&P 500 index slipped 0.4%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average also dropped 0.4%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite, which is closely correlated with Nvidia's performance, declined by the same 0.4%. These early losses in the United States set a cautious tone for global markets, leading U.S. futures to edge lower as Asian investors began their trading day.

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The broader impact extended to Hong Kong, where the Hang Seng index fell 1.6% to 23,629.58. China's Shanghai Composite index also slid, dropping 0.6% to 3,634.35. The synchronized decline across major Asian indices underscores the deep integration of global technology supply chains and the vulnerability of Asian manufacturers to shifts in American corporate leadership and strategic direction. Many AI hardware stocks in the region have been highly dependent on the speed of AI infrastructure development in the United States, making them sensitive to any disruptions in that pipeline.

Currency Fluctuations and Oil Price Stabilization

Foreign exchange markets also reflected the uncertainty, with the U.S. dollar weakening slightly against the Japanese yen. The dollar fell to 159.82 Japanese yen from 159.84 yen. The euro traded at $1.1064, up from $1.1055, indicating minor shifts in currency valuations amid the tech sector turmoil. In the commodities market, oil prices stabilized early on Friday. Brent crude, the international standard, edged up 0.5% to $96.31 a barrel. This price point marks a significant change from late February, when crude was trading at roughly $72 per barrel, although geopolitical tensions and policy statements have influenced recent volatility.

Strategic Shifts in AI and Energy Markets

Political rhetoric regarding energy and international deals has also played a role in market dynamics. Recent social media posts emphasized a hardline stance on international negotiations, stating that current leverage provides hundreds of billions of dollars and control over critical shipping straits. Such statements contribute to the broader economic narrative surrounding energy security and global trade routes. The combination of leadership changes at Nvidia, fluctuations in the yen and euro, and stabilization in oil prices creates a complex environment for investors. As the tech sector grapples with the exit of a foundational figure, the ripple effects will likely be felt across global markets in the coming days and weeks.