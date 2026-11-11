Nvidia board investigates Jensen Huang affair involving alleged Chinese spy as shares fall 9.6%

Nvidia's board has hired law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to investigate CEO Jensen Huang's affair with a woman allegedly a Chinese government spy. Shares are down about 9.6% and a veteran tech strategist warns of a long shadow over the company.

Nvidia shares have fallen about 9.6% since news became public that the company's board is investigating CEO Jensen Huang's affair with a woman who was allegedly a spy for the Chinese government.

The board said it hired powerful law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to conduct the investigation. Former acting US Attorney of the Southern District of New York Joon Kim will run point on the investigation. Huang addressed the affair on Sunday in an email to employees. The controversy has raised questions about the future of the company's leadership and its access to key markets.

Also read Nvidia Board Meets as CEO Jensen Huang Faces Investigation Over China Ties; Global Shares Mixed

Ted Mortonson Warns of Espionage Shadow

Veteran tech strategist Ted Mortonson of Baird warned that the espionage controversy will cast a long shadow over Nvidia. He said the issue carries a different dynamic because Huang is the face of the company. Talking to institutional clients, Mortonson said, Jensen is the face of the company, and whenever you mention espionage as an ex-military person, that is a whole other dynamic. He said this opens up massive investigation opportunities.

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Mortonson added that the investigations will not only involve Republicans and Democrats but also the FBI. He said it is going to go on for a long time, creating a cloud over the company. Despite the cloud, Mortonson noted that Nvidia is still two to three years ahead of its competition both on software and silicon. He also warned that the fallout could lead to restrictions in some markets or tighter controls from the Department of Commerce.

He said Singapore has always been a country of entry into China underneath the table, so to speak. Mortonson expects export controls to get cleaned up. He noted that historically Nvidia had about 20% of its revenue coming from China, and he believes that is shut off, definitely in the near term and maybe the long term.

Nvidia China Business Under Scrutiny

The board investigation and the alleged espionage link have put a spotlight on Nvidia's China business at a time when US export controls are already a major issue for the chipmaker. The company has not commented on the specifics of the investigation beyond the board's statement and Huang's email to employees. Investors are watching closely as the probe continues, with the stock down nearly 10% since the situation became public.

Huang spoke at an event in San Francisco on Oct. 7, 2026, before the controversy erupted. The allegation that the woman was a Chinese government spy has not been confirmed publicly by authorities. The board's decision to bring in Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz signals the seriousness of the matter. Joon Kim's role as lead investigator adds further weight to the inquiry.

Mortonson's comments suggest the controversy could have lasting effects on Nvidia's regulatory environment and its ability to sell to key markets. He said the export controls issue is likely to be cleaned up, which could mean even tighter limits. The strategist said the investigation will continue for a long time, keeping a cloud over the company even as it maintains a technological lead.

Nvidia has been a dominant player in AI chips, and its software and silicon advantage has been a key part of its success. The current controversy threatens to overshadow that lead. The China revenue exposure, which Mortonson estimated at about 20% historically, is now at risk of being shut off in the near term and possibly the long term. The board investigation is ongoing, and no findings have been released.

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FBI and Politicians Eye Nvidia Probe

The FBI has not confirmed any investigation into the matter. Huang remains CEO as the board weighs his future. The company has not announced any leadership changes. The affair and the espionage allegation have drawn attention from both political parties, according to Mortonson, who said the FBI could also get involved.

He said the situation opens up massive investigation opportunities, and it will go on for a long time, casting a shadow over the company even though it is ahead of competitors. Nvidia shares are down about 9.6% since the situation became public, reflecting investor concern about the probe and its potential impact on the business. The board's investigation, led by Joon Kim, will examine the circumstances around the affair and the alleged spy connection.

The company has not provided a timeline for the probe. Mortonson said tighter controls from the Department of Commerce could restrict some markets. He also said Singapore has been a backdoor entry point to China, and he expects export controls to be cleaned up. Thelong-term impact on Nvidia's China revenue remains uncertain, but Mortonson said it is definitely shut off in the near term and maybe the long term.

The controversy comes as Nvidia remains a key player in the AI chip market, with a strong position in both software and silicon. The board's investigation and the political scrutiny could affect the company's operations and reputation. Huang's email to employees on Sunday addressed the affair. The board hired Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to investigate.

Joon Kim will run point. Mortonson's warning that the espionage controversy will cast a long shadow over Nvidia underscores the seriousness of the situation for investors and the company.