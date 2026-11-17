Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said the decision to cast Robert Pattinson as James Bond was made just three days before Monday's announcement, after five finalists underwent screen tests.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said the decision to cast Robert Pattinson as the new James Bond was made just three days before the public announcement.

Speaking Tuesday onstage at Semafor's Silicon Valley & The World conference in Menlo Park, California, Bezos said the final call came on Friday. We ran a really tight process and we made the final decision on Friday, Bezos said. His comments offered the most insight yet into the behind-the-scenes casting of one of cinema's most iconic roles, something that has fueled much speculation over the years and much discourse since Pattinson's selection was announced Monday morning.

Also read Robert Pattinson named new James Bond, taking over the role from Daniel Craig

Bezos Details Amazon Screen Test Process

Bezos' remarks also indicated that he, as Amazon's executive chairman, was directly involved in the casting. Amazon MGM Studios assumed creative control of the long-running franchise last year, tapping Denis Villeneuve to direct the still-untitled film. A big group of contenders was whittled down to five finalists who performed three scenes each in screen tests, Bezos said. We did real, old-fashioned screen tests of those five finalists and it was really interesting, he said.

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Full costume, real sets, other actors with them. He did not disclose the names of the finalists, but actors reportedly considered for the role included Callum Turner, Josh O'Connor, Jack Lowden and Nicholas Hoult.

Then we got together on Friday to spend a couple of hours looking at all those screen tests and reviewing all that, Bezos recounted, calling all the performers extraordinarily talented. By the time we got to this list of five, they were all amazing. But there was something special about Rob and his performances. And it was kind of immediately undebated, he added.

Concerns Over Pattinson Fame Level

But there was one thing working against the 40-year-old Pattinson: They thought he might be too famous. The six previous Bond actors, Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig, were little-known or drawn primarily from stage and small-screen work before being catapulted into fame as the secret agent. We sort of thought maybe we should have somebody a little more unknown, Bezos said.

But in the screening test, it was so obvious, he is James Bond. The casting breaks franchise protocol, according to a Concordia University pop culture professor who weighed in on the decision. The choice of Pattinson, already a major star, departs from the tradition of selecting lesser-known performers for the role. The announcement was made by Amazon MGM Studios, which released an image of Robert Pattinson as the next James Bond, taking over from Daniel Craig.

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Pattinson appears at the world premiere for Mickey 17 in London on Feb. 13, 2025, in a file photo. Bezos spoke during a discussion at the Semafor conference on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. The event was held in Menlo Park, California, and drew attention for his comments on the casting process. The still-untitled Bond film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve.

Amazon MGM Studios Leads Casting

Amazon MGM Studios acquired the franchise last year, setting the stage for a new era of the series. Bezos described the final review as a collective decision that took a couple of hours. The five finalists each performed three scenes in full costume on real sets with other actors present, he said. All five finalists were amazing, Bezos said, but Pattinson stood out immediately and without debate.

The decision was finalized on Friday, just three days before the announcement. The process was kept tight, Bezos said, and the final decision came after reviewing all the screen tests. He did not reveal the other finalists, but reports had linked several actors to the role. Pattinson, 40, was ultimately chosen despite concerns about his fame level.

Bezos said the screen test made it obvious that he is James Bond, overriding those concerns. The casting of Pattinson marks a break from tradition for the franchise, which has historically launched the careers of relatively unknown actors. The Concordia University professor noted that the move breaks protocol for the series. Amazon MGM Studios released a promotional image of Pattinson as Bond.

The film remains untitled and will be directed by Villeneuve. Bezos made the comments during a discussion at Semafor's Silicon Valley & The World conference. The event took place in Menlo Park, California, on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. Barbara Ortutay of The Associated Press contributed to this report.