Jazz Icon Sonny Rollins Dies at 95 After Five Decades of Innovation

Sonny Rollins, the acclaimed tenor saxophonist known for his groundbreaking improvisations and lifelong quest for artistic growth, passed away at his Woodstock, New York home. His career, marked by seminal recordings, Grammy wins, and a resilient comeback from early addiction, leaves an indelible legacy in jazz history.

Sonny Rollins , the legendary tenor saxophonist whose inventive spirit kept him at the forefront of jazz for more than five decades, died on Monday at the age of 95.

The musician passed away at his home in Woodstock, New York, according to spokesperson Terri Hinte of the Associated Press. While no specific cause of death was disclosed, Rollins had been largely confined to his residence for several years because of a range of health issues, including pulmonary fibrosis that eventually forced him into retirement.

Rollins first burst onto the national scene as a teenage prodigy in the late 1940s, earning a spot in Thelonious Monk’s band and quickly becoming a regular collaborator with icons such as Miles Davis, Bud Powell, and Max Roach. In 1956 he recorded the landmark album Saxophone Colossus, a hard‑bop masterpiece that cemented his reputation as one of the premier saxophonists of his generation.

Over the next few years he experimented with a pianoless trio format on recordings like Way Out West, A Night at the Village Vanguard and Freedom Suite, demonstrating a restless willingness to push the boundaries of improvisation. Though his early bebop work remains the most celebrated, Rollins never settled into a single style; he repeatedly withdrew from public performance to study, practice, and reinvent his sound, referring to himself as “a work in progress” until the end of his life.

The saxophonist’s career was marked by both artistic triumphs and personal challenges. A heroin addiction in his early twenties led to multiple jail sentences and a period of homelessness, but a successful rehabilitation program in 1954 sparked a philosophical awakening that he credited with reshaping his outlook. In the 1990s and 2000s Rollins released a string of critically acclaimed albums, maintained a rigorous practice routine, and continued touring into his eighties.

He earned a Grammy for his 2001 album This Is What I Do and another in 2006 for the solo “Why Was I Born? ”—a piece recorded live in Boston just four days after the September‑11 attacks, when Rollins performed despite having been evacuated from his nearby apartment. His final public performances took place in 2012, and he stopped playing altogether in 2014.

Beyond the jazz world, Rollins’ saxophone solo on the Rolling Stones’ 1981 track “Waiting on a Friend” introduced his sound to rock audiences. His death marks the loss of one of the last living greats of the bebop era, alongside figures such as John Coltrane and Charlie Parker, and ends a career that spanned the evolution of modern jazz from its post‑war origins to the present day





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