Jason Qareqare Signs Three-Year Contract Extension with Castleford Tigers

Castleford Tigers winger Jason Qareqare has signed a three-year contract extension, keeping him at the Super League club until 2029. The 22-year-old Fiji international has scored 11 tries this season, including two hat-tricks, and head coach Ryan Carr praised his consistency and partnership with Krystian Mapapalangi.

Castleford Tigers winger Jason Qareqare has committed his long-term future to the Super League club by signing a contract extension that will keep him at the Jungle until the end of the 2029 season.

The 22-year-old Fiji international, who made his senior debut in 2021, has been one of the standout performers for the Tigers this year, scoring 11 tries in all competitions. His recent form has been particularly impressive, with two hat-tricks already this season - one against Bradford Bulls in the Challenge Cup and another against St Helens in Super League. Qareqare's new deal comes after a difficult 2025 campaign where he was limited to just one appearance due to injury.

However, he has bounced back strongly in 2026, establishing himself as a key player under head coach Ryan Carr. Qareqare expressed his delight at extending his stay with the club, stating that he feels he is playing the best rugby of his career. He credited the coaching staff and his teammates for helping him reach this level.

The winger has formed a potent partnership with centre Krystian Mapapalangi, often referred to as Maps, and their combination has been a major factor in Castleford's attacking threat this season. Carr praised Qareqare's development, highlighting his improved consistency and the bond he has built with Mapapalangi. The head coach believes that Qareqare will continue to grow as a player and become an even more integral part of the team.

Since his debut, Qareqare has made 55 appearances for Castleford, scoring 33 tries. His speed and finishing ability have made him a fan favorite at the Jungle. The Fiji international has also represented his country on the international stage, adding to his growing reputation. With the contract extension secured, Qareqare is now focused on helping Castleford push for a playoff spot in Super League and continuing his personal development.

The club sees him as a cornerstone of their future plans, and this deal reflects their belief in his potential. Fans will be eager to see more of his explosive tries and hat-trick heroics in the coming years





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