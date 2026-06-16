Jason Kerr Joins Hibernian on Two-Year Deal, Fulfilling Lifelong Dream

Scottish defender Jason Kerr has signed a two-year contract with Hibernian, the club he supported from childhood. The 29-year-old leaves Wigan Athletic after five years and over 130 appearances, bringing leadership experience from his captains at St Johnstone and Wigan. Kerr was part of St Johnstone's double cup-winning team in 2021 and believes his matured persona and playing style will benefit Hibs.

Jason Kerr , a 29-year-old Scottish defender, has signed a two-year contract with Hibernian , describing the move as a significant moment in his career. Kerr leaves Wigan Athletic after making over 130 appearances across a five-year period.

A self-proclaimed lifelong Hibernian supporter, Kerr expressed his excitement about joining the club he has supported since childhood. He first visited Easter Road at the age of five or six and now, as a player, he feels an overwhelming sense of fulfillment. Kerr began his professional career at St Johnstone, where he made 147 appearances and also had loan spells at East Fife and Queen of the South.

He was part of the St Johnstone squad that secured both the League Cup and Scottish Cup in 2021, serving as captain during that successful period. After his stint in Perth, Kerr moved to Wigan Athletic, where he quickly became captain as well. He credits these leadership experiences with accelerating his personal and professional development.

Kerr emphasized that his decision to join Hibs felt right at this stage of his career, especially after being out of contract at Wigan and having attracted interest due to his consistent performances last season. The move represents a return to his roots and an opportunity to contribute to the club he has always loved.

Kerr's journey from a young fan in the stands to a key player on the pitch underscores his deep connection to Hibernian and his determination to make an impact in the Scottish Premiership. His career path, marked by resilience and leadership, now takes a new chapter in Edinburgh, where fans will welcome a player whose loyalty and experience could prove valuable for the team's ambitions in the coming seasons





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Jason Kerr Hibernian Hibs Wigan Athletic St Johnstone Scottish Premiership Transfer Defender Captain Cup Win

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